Farley Honors Grandmother With Extravagant Gift

Caleb Farley brought his grandmother to tears Saturday.

The Tennessee Titans’ first-round pick in the 2021 NFL Draft made what he said was one of his “childhood dreams” come true when he presented her with a car. Farley surprised her with the SUV that was parked in front of her house with a bow on top and a sign in front that read “Love You Granny Coco.” Another sign said “Faith” and included a cross.

“Keep checking off these childhood dreams,” Farley wrote on Instagram, where he posted a photo and a video of the moment. “My (grandma) kept me covered in prayer since a baby! Love my family, she about made me cry.”

Tears did fill his grandmother’s eyes as she hugged Farley and offered praise to God. Farley was dressed in a Titans T-shirt and cap.

The 22nd overall selection in this year’s draft, Farley signed a four-year, $13.495 million contract in May. The deal, which is fully guaranteed, included a signing bonus of just less than $7.2 million.

The cornerback out of Virginia Tech has not played football since 2019. He opted out of the 2020 college football season to prepare for the draft and underwent two back surgeries in less than a year, which created questions about whether he will be ready for the start of training camp and/or the regular season and caused him to drop down the draft board.

He did not participate in practices during last month’s organized team activities (OTAs) and mandatory minicamp but has maintained his belief that he will be a contributor this season.

“For me, I leaned on my faith, which was extremely helpful to me,” Farley said on draft day. “I trust in God. I trust in Jesus Christ. Lord willing, I knew I was going to be playing football this year.”