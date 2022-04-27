Titans Double Up on Downtown Murals

"Celebrate Tennessee" is unveiled as a companion piece to a public art piece that has been on display since 2020.

NASHVILLE – The Tennessee Titans unveiled a new downtown mural on Wednesday, a day before the 2022 NFL Draft.

Titled “Celebrate Tennessee,” it covers the entire 198-foot by 55-foot southern facing wall of the Margaritaville Hotel, which means it is just shy of 11,000 square feet. It depicts a football player walking from Nissan Stadium to downtown along with widely recognized state symbols such as a guitar, a mockingbird and an iris in a nod to community, music and nature throughout the city and across the state.

Fans who tag the team (@Titans) in photos of themselves in front of the mural between now and Friday will be eligible to win a VIP prize package for DraftFest, which will take place from 11 a.m.-2 p.m. Saturday at Nissan Stadium.

Nashville muralist Eric “MOBE” Bass designed and produced the project.

“As someone who has called Nashville home for many years, painting this second mural is one of the proudest moments of my career,” MOBE said in a release from the team. “Art can truly be found anywhere, and these murals have been a labor of love dedicated to bringing the community together and reminding us of all the reasons we love this state.”