Titans Double Up on Downtown Murals
NASHVILLE – The Tennessee Titans unveiled a new downtown mural on Wednesday, a day before the 2022 NFL Draft.
Titled “Celebrate Tennessee,” it covers the entire 198-foot by 55-foot southern facing wall of the Margaritaville Hotel, which means it is just shy of 11,000 square feet. It depicts a football player walking from Nissan Stadium to downtown along with widely recognized state symbols such as a guitar, a mockingbird and an iris in a nod to community, music and nature throughout the city and across the state.
Fans who tag the team (@Titans) in photos of themselves in front of the mural between now and Friday will be eligible to win a VIP prize package for DraftFest, which will take place from 11 a.m.-2 p.m. Saturday at Nissan Stadium.
Nashville muralist Eric “MOBE” Bass designed and produced the project.
“As someone who has called Nashville home for many years, painting this second mural is one of the proudest moments of my career,” MOBE said in a release from the team. “Art can truly be found anywhere, and these murals have been a labor of love dedicated to bringing the community together and reminding us of all the reasons we love this state.”
Make It a Double
The piece is meant to be a companion to the “Tennessee Tough” mural that debuted in 2020 and is roughly one-third the size of the new one.
“This mural is a beautiful follow-up to the original ‘Tennessee Tough’ painting. It is meant to be a celebration of all the elements that make Nashville and the entire state of Tennessee such a special place to live, work and play,” Titans Sr. Vice President, Chief Marketing and Revenue Officer Gil Beverly. “MOBE is an incredibly talented artist who perfectly captured the place we all call home. We hope this new addition will be a Nashville-staple to be enjoyed by our community.”
“Celebrate Tennessee” will remain on display indefinitely.