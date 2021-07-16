Sports Illustrated home
Sports Illustrated home
Sports Illustrated home
NewsGM ReportGame DayCenter Stage+SI.com
Search
Former College Player Who Overcame Brain Injury Added to Training Camp Staff

Former College Player Who Overcame Brain Injury Added to Training Camp Staff

Christion Abercrombie collapsed during a game in 2018 and developed a friendship with Mike Vrabel during his recovery.
Author:
Publish date:

George Walker IV / Tennessean.com, Nashville Tennessean via Imagn Content Services, LLC

Christion Abercrombie collapsed during a game in 2018 and developed a friendship with Mike Vrabel during his recovery.

Former Tennessee State University football player Christion Abercrombie will serve as strength and conditioning intern with the Tennessee Titans during training camp.

Abercrombie was a linebacker with TSU when he collapsed on the sideline during a non-conference game at Vanderbilt on September 29, 2018. Subsequent brain surgery saved his life, and a second procedure removed part of his skull. He spent several weeks in a coma and eventually required extensive rehabilitation for motor skills and speech.

During the recovery process, Titans coach Mike Vrabel formed a relationship with Abercrombie and made it clear that he was welcome at the team facility anytime he wanted.

In 2020, the Middle Tennessee chapter of the National Football Foundation presented Abercrombie with the Bonnie Sloan Courage Award, which recognizes a college or pro athlete who “faces obstacles and continues to fight the good fight.”

“My dream is to play football again,” Abercrombie told SI.com roughly six months after his collapse, “but if I can't play football again, I want to work in the field in some sort of way, either a coach or trainer or management.”

His addition to the training camp staff is one of several the team announced Friday.

Additionally, Northern Arizona wide receivers coach Junior Taylor, Virginia special teams coordinator/cornerbacks coach Ricky Brumfield, LaVerne University offensive coordinator/quarterbacks coach Miguel Reveles and Florida State defensive analyst Clint McMillan will take part through the NFL’s Bill Walsh Coaching Fellowship. Former NFL defensive end Ryan Davis, and Kiaro Mayo will work with the scouting department via the Nunn-Wooten Scouting Fellowship and Amy Adams Strunk Women in Sports Program, respectively.

Titans players are scheduled to report for the start of training camp on July 27, and the first practice is set for July 28.

Injured Tennessee State player Christion Abercrombie attends the Titans-Falcoms game at Mercedes-Benz Stadium Sunday, Sept. 29, 2019 in Atlanta, Ga.
News

Former College Player Who Overcame Brain Injury Added to Training Camp Staff

Tennessee Titans quarterback Ryan Tannehill (17) throws a pass during practice at Saint Thomas Sports Park Thursday, June 10, 2021 in Nashville, Tenn.
News

Commentator Decries Lack of Respect for Tannehill

Tennessee Titans tight end Anthony Firkser (86) warms up before a game against the Cincinnati Bengals at Paul Brown Stadium.
News

Fantasy Football File: Anthony Firkser

Former NFL and Tennessee Titans running back Eddie George addresses the audience as he is announced as the new head football coach for Tennessee State University at the Gentry Center Tuesday, April 13, 2021 in Nashville, Tenn.
News

As College Coach, George Plans to Lean on Lessons From Time With Titans

Tennessee Titans head coach Jeff Fisher answers questions from the media during a press conference after arriving in Atlanta Jan. 24, 2000 for Super Bowl XXXIV.
News

Three Franchise Leaders to be Added to Ring of Honor

Tennessee Titans tight end Delanie Walker (82) warms up before the game against Jacksonville Jaguars at TIAA Bank Field Thursday, Sept. 19, 2019 in Jacksonville, Fla.
News

Delanie Walker Knows What He Wants with Next NFL Team

Tennessee Titans running back Derrick Henry (22) warms up during a Mini-Camp practice at Saint Thomas Sports Park Tuesday, June 15, 2021 in Nashville, Tenn.
News

Fantasy Football File: Derrick Henry

Tennessee Titans wide receiver Josh Reynolds (18) runs through drills during practice at Saint Thomas Sports Park Thursday, June 10, 2021 in Nashville, Tenn.
News

Josh Reynolds Says Julio Jones 'Tremendous for the Team'

Mike Vrabel hits on No. 18 on Saturday at Edgewood.
News

Vrabel Ties With Charles Barkley at Celebrity Golf Event