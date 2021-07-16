Former College Player Who Overcame Brain Injury Added to Training Camp Staff

Christion Abercrombie collapsed during a game in 2018 and developed a friendship with Mike Vrabel during his recovery.

Former Tennessee State University football player Christion Abercrombie will serve as strength and conditioning intern with the Tennessee Titans during training camp.

Abercrombie was a linebacker with TSU when he collapsed on the sideline during a non-conference game at Vanderbilt on September 29, 2018. Subsequent brain surgery saved his life, and a second procedure removed part of his skull. He spent several weeks in a coma and eventually required extensive rehabilitation for motor skills and speech.

During the recovery process, Titans coach Mike Vrabel formed a relationship with Abercrombie and made it clear that he was welcome at the team facility anytime he wanted.

In 2020, the Middle Tennessee chapter of the National Football Foundation presented Abercrombie with the Bonnie Sloan Courage Award, which recognizes a college or pro athlete who “faces obstacles and continues to fight the good fight.”

“My dream is to play football again,” Abercrombie told SI.com roughly six months after his collapse, “but if I can't play football again, I want to work in the field in some sort of way, either a coach or trainer or management.”

His addition to the training camp staff is one of several the team announced Friday.

Additionally, Northern Arizona wide receivers coach Junior Taylor, Virginia special teams coordinator/cornerbacks coach Ricky Brumfield, LaVerne University offensive coordinator/quarterbacks coach Miguel Reveles and Florida State defensive analyst Clint McMillan will take part through the NFL’s Bill Walsh Coaching Fellowship. Former NFL defensive end Ryan Davis, and Kiaro Mayo will work with the scouting department via the Nunn-Wooten Scouting Fellowship and Amy Adams Strunk Women in Sports Program, respectively.

Titans players are scheduled to report for the start of training camp on July 27, and the first practice is set for July 28.