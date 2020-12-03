Thursday Injury Report: Receiver Trio Ready to Reunite

Adam Humphries completes another full practice, which makes it likely the top three wide receivers will be available for just the fourth time this season.

NASHVILLE – It looks increasingly as if the Tennessee Titans’ top three wide receivers will be in uniform and in the offensive huddle Sunday. That is noteworthy because it has not happened often in 2020.

Adam Humphries was a full participant in practice Thursday just as he was Wednesday. Barring a setback, therefore, the veteran wide receiver will be in the lineup for the first time since he sustained a concussion Nov. 1 at Cincinnati.

Humphries returned to practice last week. But after full participation on Wednesday, he was limited on Thursday and Friday. Ultimately, he was ruled out two days before Tennessee’s victory at Indianapolis.

This is the first time since the injury that he has gotten through a full workout on consecutive days.

Humphries has missed the last four games due to the injury. He also sat out a contest in October because he was on the COVID-19 reserve list.

Corey Davis also spent time on the COVID-19 reserve list, which caused him to sit out two contests in October. A.J. Brown missed two games in September because of a knee injury.

The only games for which all three were available were the season-opener at Denver, the Oct. 25 contest against Pittsburgh and the game at Cincinnati, when Humphries went out just before halftime. Oddly, the Titans lost two of the three (Pittsburgh, Cincinnati) and two of them (Denver, Pittsburgh) were among their three worst performances in terms of yards per pass attempt.

Brown sat out Thursday’s workout, but that has become standard practice in recent weeks.

Chances are that Sunday’s contest against the Cleveland Browns will be unusual because of which wide receivers Tennessee will have.

The complete Titans-Browns injury report for Thursday:

TENNESSEE

Did not practice: WR A.J. Brown (hip), TE Anthony Firkser (not injury related), CB Adoreé Jackson (knee), T Dennis Kelly (knee), OLB Harold Landry (illness), G Rodger Saffold (ankle), TE Jonnu Smith (knee) and T Isaiah Wilson (illness). Limited participation: FB Khari Blasingame (shoulder) and DT Jeffery Simmons (knee). Full participation: RB D’Onta Foreman (knee), WR Adam Humphries (concussion) and TE MyCole Pruitt (knee).

CLEVELAND

Did not practice: CB Denzel Ward (calf). Limited participation: T Jack Conklin (knee), DT Jordan Elliott (knee), C Nick Harris (ankle), WR KhaDarel Hodge (hamstring), RB Kareem Hunt (thigh), DT Vincent Taylor (knee), G Wyatt Teller (calf) and C J.C. Tretter (knee). Full participation: WR Jarvis Landry (knee) and S Sheldrick Redwine (knee).