Smith Won't 'Cheat the Job' He Has Now

A leading candidate to become a head coach this offseason, the Tennessee Titans offensive coordinator refuses to look to the future.

The future is now?

Not for Arthur Smith. The approach that the Tennessee Titans offensive coordinator has taken to what’s next in his career is that the future is the future.

Smith’s name has been mentioned in connection with the six NFL head coach searches currently taking place. According to a recent report, the Houston Texans, Jacksonville Jaguars, Los Angeles Chargers, New York Jets, Atlanta Falcons and Detroit Lions all want to talk to him.

Yet, the possibility that he could make that significant step professionally was the last thing Smith wanted to address Thursday during his regular weekly media session.

“There’s a time and place for everything,” Smith said. “I don’t want anything to distract [me] when the focus is a playoff game we’ve got to go win. These guys deserve it. They’ve earned it. To me, it’s insignificant – anything in regards to me. I just don’t want to go there.

“We’ve got to get ready because we’ve got a hell of a challenge on Sunday. And that’s the reality of it.”

The Titans (11-5) face the Baltimore Ravens (11-5) in an AFC wild card playoff game Sunday at Nissan Stadium.

In Smith’s second season running the offense, Tennessee finished second in the NFL in yards per game, fourth in points scored, fourth in yards per play and fifth in third-down success. Running back Derrick Henry became the eighth running back in NFL history to rush for 2,000 yards. Quarterback Ryan Tannehill threw a career-high 33 touchdown passes and had a passer rating of better than 100 (106.5) for the second consecutive year, and wide receiver A.J. Brown has topped 1,000 receiving yards in each of his first two seasons.

That well-balanced performance along with the reputation he has forged for loyalty, production and diligence during a decade with the Titans has attracted the attention of decision-makers across the league.

“It’s kind of when you know Derrick is close to 2,000 yards, but you can’t let that affect you and get you off of how you’re going to call a game or how you prepare,” Smith said. “That’s not what I believe in. You’ve got to compartmentalize and say, ‘All right, here’s the job at hand.’

“You can’t worry about things coming down the road. That’s just kind of the way I live my life. I focus on the task at hand. It’s not right to sit there and cheat the job you’re in.”

It seems certain that Smith won’t have his current job for much longer. It is also clear that he won’t stop doing it for a moment in order to pursue his next one.

“You can’t focus on that,” Smith said. “It’s a credit to where we’re at offensively to be in that conversation. There’s so many factors that are involved, and the credit goes to so many people – players and staff.”