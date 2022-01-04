Division Dominance, Super Bowl Wins Typically Go Together

NASHVILLE – Several players made it clear Sunday that they do not expect the Tennessee Titans’ second division championship in as many years to be their last.

“Your goal every single year is to win the division,” left tackle Taylor Lewan said. “We have the talent on this team to do that and we have done that for the last two years. … I believe that this is the standard for us. This is the standard we should be held to and continue to hopefully have success in this postseason as well.”

Sustained success in the NFL does not come easily. The draft order, the salary cap, the scheduling format and several other factors are designed to create parity and provide the opportunity for teams to improve dramatically from one year to the next.

When it happens, though, it typically comes with even greater success. Over the last 30 years, though, several franchises have done what the Titans are now positioned to do – take up residence at the top of their division for an extended period.

Virtually all of those that did so won at least one Super Bowl during their respective divisional reigns. Some did it immediately. Others took a little longer.

The Titans have set their sights higher than just the top of the AFC South, but history shows the longer they stay there, the better their chances to win it all eventually.

“Me personally, I feel like this is the new standard here, but we want more,” wide receiver A.J. Brown said. “It feels good to go back-to-back, but it’s not the end goal. Just to be a part of this special group just moving forward, it feels great. We are excited. We appreciate it. But this is not where we want to stop.”

A look at NFL teams that have had extended runs of division titles over the past 30 seasons and what else they accomplished during that time:

DALLAS COWBOYS

Consecutive Division Titles: 5 (1992-96)

Corresponding Super Bowl Wins: 3 (1992, 93, 95)

It took coach Jimmy Johnson and owner Jerry Jones a little time to get things in place. Once they did, though, the Cowboys – led by Troy Aikman, Emmitt Smith and Michael Irvin – got comfortable at the top of the NFL as well. Dallas won its first division title of this run in Johnson’s fourth year and captured the first of three Super Bowl wins in four years that same season. Barry Switzer actually was coach for the last three first-place finishes, and he led them to a Super Bowl win in his second try.

INDIANAPOLIS COLTS

Consecutive Division Titles: 5 (2003-07)

Corresponding Super Bowl Wins: 1 (2006)

The AFC South was created in 2002, the last time the NFL expanded. After a second-place finish in the first go-round, the Colts, with coach Tony Dungy, quarterback Peyton Manning and his formidable receiving corps, quickly settled in at the top. Manning finally shed the label that he couldn’t win the big one after the fourth straight first-place finish. He got Indianapolis back to the big game in 2009 but couldn’t deliver another victory.

NEW ENGLAND PATRIOTS

Consecutive Division Titles: 5 (2003-07) and 11 (2009-19)

Corresponding Super Bowl Wins: 5 (2003, 04, 14, 16, 18).

The combination of coach Bill Belichick and quarterback Tom Brady already had one Super Bowl win under their belt when they embarked on the most remarkable run of division dominance in the modern NFL. Their initial run of first-place finishes included back-to-back championships in the first two seasons. The second – and longer – did not produce a Super Bowl triumph until the sixth year.

DENVER BRONCOS

Consecutive Division Titles: 5 (2011-15)

Corresponding Super Bowl Wins: 1 (2015)

The run started modestly, with Tim Tebow at quarterback and an 8-8 record. Manning came along in 2012, however, and made sure the Broncos were the team to beat every year he played there. As was the case at Indianapolis, he finally led his team to a title after four straight division crowns. Manning retired a champion, and Denver has not finished first since.

KANSAS CITY CHIEFS

Consecutive Division Titles: 5 (2016-20)

Corresponding Super Bowl Wins: 1 (2019)

The Chiefs have made it six in a row under coach Andy Reid because – with one game remaining – they have locked up first place this season. It took four straight division titles and a switch to quarterback Patrick Mahomes after the second before the Chiefs won their first Vince Lombardi Trophy in 50 years. There is a strong belief among many that there will be more division titles and Super Bowl wins before this run ends.

NEW ORLEANS SAINTS

Consecutive Division Titles: 4 (2017-20)

Corresponding Super Bowl Wins: 0

New Orleans won its only Super Bowl in 2009 after having finished fourth in the NFC South in two of the preceding four seasons. Coach Sean Payton and quarterback Drew Brees stayed together for another decade-plus but never had a consistent run of divisional success until 2017. They never won another Super Bowl though. In fact, they never even made it back to one and only once in their stay atop the division did they even reach the conference championship.