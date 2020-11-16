SI.com
Titans Player Tests Positive for COVID-19

David Boclair

NASHVILLE --- The Tennessee Titans can only hope that this time it is an isolated case, not another outbreak.

The franchise announced Monday that second-year inside linebacker David Long has been placed on the COVID-19 reserve list following a positive test. He is currently the only Titans player sidelined by the virus, which continues to show up in a record number of citizens across the country daily.

As now, the team’s training facility remains open.

“This morning the Titans placed a player on the Reserve-Covid-19 List. Per the NFL-NFLPA protocols, the player went into self-isolation,” the team said in a statement. “Contact tracing has been conducted and, based on the results, our practice facility remains open. The team will continue to monitor the situation and stay in close communication with the league.”

Long, a sixth-round draft pick in 2019 has played in eight of nine games this season (he was inactive Oct. 25 against Pittsburgh). He has been credited with seven tackles, one tackle for loss and four special teams stops.

Before this development, Tennessee has not had a player on the COVID-19 reserve list since Oct. 20, when tight end MyCole Pruitt and cornerback Breon Borders were returned to the active roster.

The franchise had two dozen players and staff members test positive for the coronavirus beginning Sept. 28, a day before their Week 3 victory at Minnesota. The outbreak caused two games to be rescheduled, forced the team to take its bye three weeks earlier than scheduled and caused the shut-down of the team’s training facility for nearly two weeks.

When they returned to work, the Titans operated under the league’s “post-exposure” policy, which placed strict limits on the amount of time players could be in contact with one another.

Tennessee (6-3) is scheduled to face Baltimore (6-3) on Sunday in a game the Ravens said Monday would be played with no fans in the stands.

