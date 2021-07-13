Sports Illustrated home
Sports Illustrated home
Sports Illustrated home
NewsGM ReportGame DayCenter Stage+SI.com
Search

Delanie Walker Knows What He Wants with Next NFL Team

The former Tennessee Titans tight end hopes to make a comeback in 2021 and wants it to be with a playoff contender.
Author:
Publish date:

It is not as if NFL teams are lining up to try and sign Delanie Walker. He understands that.

The former Tennessee Titans tight end is 36 years old (he will turn 37 in a month) and sat out the 2020 season in an attempt to recover from issues related to an ankle injury that limited him to eight games played in 2018 and 2019 combined.

Still, he intends to be particular when it comes to choosing a new team, if an opportunity comes along. And he hopes it will as he continues to search for an opportunity to play this season.

“I feel like it’s got to be a team that is a contender,” Walker told SiriusXM NFL Radio on Tuesday. “A team that has a quarterback that’s going to throw the ball, that’s got a complement with a running back and some receivers that are going to help.

“I don’t want to go into a team and do pretty much what I’ve been doing my whole career, which is fight to be great, for that team to be good. … I want to go to a team where I can complement everybody.”

In 14 NFL seasons with the San Francisco 49ers (2006-12) and the Tennessee Titans (2013-19), Walker has played in just six postseason contests. That limited experience does include an appearance in Super Bowl XLVII with the 49ers to cap the 2012 season (San Francisco lost 34-31 to the Baltimore Ravens).

The last was in 2017 with the Titans, when they lost in the divisional round to the New England Patriots. He was on injured reserve in 2019 when Tennessee won twice in the playoffs before the season ended with a loss to Kansas City in the AFC Championship.

He has 16 receptions but never has scored a touchdown in the postseason.

Overall, he is one of 21 tight ends with at least 500 career receptions. He has 504 for 5,888 yards and 36 touchdowns, including 381 (a franchise record for tight ends) for 4,423 yards and 28 touchdowns with Tennessee.

“Just waiting for that phone call,” Walker said. “You know, just waiting for coaches to see that I’m still of value. I understand that the age can be a problem in this league because most of the time they want younger guys that get paid less instead of paying the vets what they feel like they should be paid. It goes with: “Can he do it? Is he capable of playing 17 games? Will the leg hold up?’

“… At the end of the day, I’m sitting here waiting to say, ‘Give me the opportunity to show you that it can hold up.’”

Tennessee Titans tight end Delanie Walker (82) warms up before the game against Jacksonville Jaguars at TIAA Bank Field Thursday, Sept. 19, 2019 in Jacksonville, Fla.
News

Delanie Walker Knows What He Wants with Next NFL Team

Tennessee Titans running back Derrick Henry (22) warms up during a Mini-Camp practice at Saint Thomas Sports Park Tuesday, June 15, 2021 in Nashville, Tenn.
News

Fantasy Football File: Derrick Henry

Tennessee Titans wide receiver Josh Reynolds (18) runs through drills during practice at Saint Thomas Sports Park Thursday, June 10, 2021 in Nashville, Tenn.
News

Josh Reynolds Says Julio Jones 'Tremendous for the Team'

Mike Vrabel hits on No. 18 on Saturday at Edgewood.
News

Vrabel Ties With Charles Barkley at Celebrity Golf Event

Houston Texans quarterback Tom Savage (3) and offensive assistant coach Pat O'Hara walk on the field before the game against the Tennessee Titans at NRG Stadium.
News

At 52 Years Old, Assistant Coach Meets Birthmother

Minnesota Vikings running back Bishop Sankey (43) during the game against the Buffalo Bills at New Era Field.
News

Former Titans Running Back Calls it a Career

Caleb Farley (Virginia Tech) with NFL commissioner Roger Goodell over video call after being selected by the Tennessee Titans as the number 22 overall pick in the first round of the 2021 NFL Draft at First Energy Stadium.
News

Farley Honors Grandmother With Extravagant Gift

Bartender Jesse Zarmbinski pours two glasses of wine on Tuesday, Dec. 10, 2019 at MacKenzie River.
News

Titans Create NFL's First Wine Club

Tennessee Titans defensive lineman Denico Autry (96) talks with head coach Mike Vrabel during practice at Saint Thomas Sports Park Thursday, June 10, 2021 in Nashville, Tenn.
News

Autry Already Making Himself Heard