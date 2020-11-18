Henry Down to One Challenger for Rushing Title

Back and forth two of the National Football League's best running backs go.

With seven weeks remaining in the regular season, Dalvin Cook of the Minnesota Vikings leads Derrick Henry of the Tennessee Titans by a slim margin in the race for the rushing title, which is setting up to be a mad sprint to the finish.

Henry, the 2019 champion, had a solid showing in Week 10 against an Indianapolis Colts defense that ranks third against the run and first in total defense. In the 34-17 loss, Henry ran 19 times for 103 yards. It was the fifth time this season Henry ran for at least 100 yards in a game and the 12th time the Titans’ last 18 contests dating back to last season, including their three playoff games. The Pro Bowl running back has 946 yards on the season.

Cook, on the other hand, continued his hot streak in a 19-13 victory over the Chicago Bears, the Vikings’ third consecutive victory. Cook ran for 93 yards on 30 carries to stay atop the rushing race, reaching 954 total yards on the season. Cook has rushed for at least 95 yards in five of his last six appearances. He took the lead despite missing one game due to injury (vs. Atlanta Falcons in Week 6).

In this week’s rushing title break down, AllTitans analyzes the remaining matchups for Henry and Cook:

HENRY’S PATH TO A SECOND CONSECUTIVE RUSHING TITLE

Henry has some hard work ahead in his quest to become the first since LaDanian Tomlinson in 2006-07 to win consecutive rushing titles.

Henry will face four defenses in the top 15 against the run, including two in the top ten.

• Ravens, No. 11, 987 yards given up, 4.5 yards per rush, 109.7 per yards game

• Colts, No. 3, 826 yards given up, 3.5 yards per rush, 91.8 yards per game

• Browns, No. 8, 944 yards given up, 4.0 yards per rush, 104. 9 yards per game

• Packers, No. 12, 997 yards given up, 4.6 yards per rush, 110.8 yards per game.

However, Henry has already had success against a tough Colts defense this season, and he has four matchups against teams that rank toward the bottom of the league in rushing defense, including division opponents Jacksonville Jaguars and Houston Texans. Henry ran for 212 yards and two touchdowns against the Texans in a 42-36 overtime victory in Week 6. He had 84 yards on 25 carries in a Week 2 victory over the Jaguars.

• Jaguars, No. 25, 1,185 yards given up, 4.4 yards per carry, 131.7 yards per game

• Lions, No. 30, 1,274 yards given up, 4.7 yards per carry, 141. 6 yards per game

• Texans, No. 32, 1,507 yards given up, 5.2 yards per carry, 167. 4 yards per game

COOK’S PATH TO HIS FIRST-EVER RUSHING TITLE

Much like Henry, Cook also has his work cut out for him. He will face both top two defenses against the run in the Vikings’ final seven games.

• Buccaneers, No. 1, 766 yards given up, 3.3 yards per carry, 76.6 yards per game

• Saints, No. 2, 691 yards given up, 3.3 yards per carry, 76.8 yards per game

• Bears, No. 14, 1,151 yards given up, 4.0 yards per carry, 115.1 yards per game

Cook also has a handful of favorable matchups. He will go up against four defenses in the bottom half of the league against the run, including two in the bottom third. One is the Detroit Lions. Cook recorded the best game of his young career when he ran for 206 yards and two touchdowns on 22 carries in a Week 9 victory over Detroit.

• Cowboys, No. 31, 1,413 yards given up, 5.0 yards per carry, 157.0 yards per game

• Panthers, No. 20, 1,245 yards given up, 4.8 yards per carry, 124.5 yards per game

• Jaguars, No. 25, 1,185 yards given up, 4.4 yards per carry, 131.7 yards per game

• Lions, No. 30, 1,274 yards given up, 4.7 yards per carry, 141. 6 yards per game

WHAT IT COMES DOWN TO

Both have tough matchups; both have favorable matchups. The winner likely will be the one who takes better advantage of the favorable ones. However, that’s not to say that they won’t need to steal a good performance against a stout defense.

Injuries and the coronavirus could also play a factor. While Henry has not missed any action this season, Cook missed one game this season due to a groin injury. And the pandemic, of course, is not going away anytime soon. If either running back misses time, it could become hard to catch up with the season nearing the back end.