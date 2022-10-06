Henry Still Getting a Handle on Expanded Role as Receiver

NASHVILLE – Forgive Derrick Henry if he still gets a little excited when the football is thrown his way.

It is not a common occurrence, after all. At least not until recently.

For the first time in his career, the Tennessee Titans running back has been targeted with throws at least five times in consecutive games. At his current pace, Henry easily will set a career-high for receptions in a season.

As it is right now, though, he leads the offense in drops with three. None of his teammates have let an opportunity for a reception slip through their hands more than once.

On top of that, among all NFL running backs, Henry is one of three with at least three dropped passes through the first four weeks, per Pro Football Focus. He is tied with Detroit’s Jamaal Williams for second in that regard behind New York Jets rookie Breece Hall, who has five.

“I just get a little excited because it doesn’t happen often,” Henry said Thursday about having the ball come his way. “I just need to look the ball in, catch it and try to make a play.”

Two of his drops occurred in Sunday’s 24-17 over the victory over the Indianapolis Colts. That created an obvious display of frustration and prompted Henry to engage in an impromptu game of catch with quarterback on the sideline to regain a feel for the process.

Three other passes came his way, and he caught all three for 33 yards.

A week earlier against the Las Vegas Raiders, Tannehill threw it to him six times, which matched Henry’s career-high. He caught five for 58 yards. That was one short of his career-high for receptions in a game and 17 short of his personal best for receiving yards.

It is an unexpected development given that in the first two games, Henry was targeted once. It came in Week 1 against the New York Giants, and it was his first drop.

“We love getting the ball in his hands anyway we can,” offensive coordinator Todd Downing said. “Especially when we’re trying to take all these play-action shots and they sink into coverage, getting a check-down to him is just like handing him the ball against a good box. So, we’ll take it anytime we can.

“He’s done a nice job in the pass game and a couple of good screens too. It’s been nice.”

At this point, no one is going to confuse Henry with any of the league’s most notable multi-faceted backs such as Austin Ekeler of the Los Angeles Chargers, Carolina’s Christian McCaffrey and Washington’s J.D. McKissic, who Tennessee’s defense will face on Sunday.

There are 25 running backs with more receptions than Henry through the first four weeks.

But if the last two games are any indication, he will have the opportunity to add to his total in a way he never has. Before the game against the Raiders, he had been targeted five times or more in just three of the 88 games he played and never more than once in a season.

“It’s been fun,” Henry said. “I just have to catch the ball.”