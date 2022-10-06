Skip to main content

Henry Still Getting a Handle on Expanded Role as Receiver

Through four weeks, the two-time NFL rushing champion is on pace for a career-high in receptions but leads the team in dropped passes.

NASHVILLE – Forgive Derrick Henry if he still gets a little excited when the football is thrown his way.

It is not a common occurrence, after all. At least not until recently.

For the first time in his career, the Tennessee Titans running back has been targeted with throws at least five times in consecutive games. At his current pace, Henry easily will set a career-high for receptions in a season.

As it is right now, though, he leads the offense in drops with three. None of his teammates have let an opportunity for a reception slip through their hands more than once.

On top of that, among all NFL running backs, Henry is one of three with at least three dropped passes through the first four weeks, per Pro Football Focus. He is tied with Detroit’s Jamaal Williams for second in that regard behind New York Jets rookie Breece Hall, who has five.

“I just get a little excited because it doesn’t happen often,” Henry said Thursday about having the ball come his way. “I just need to look the ball in, catch it and try to make a play.”

Two of his drops occurred in Sunday’s 24-17 over the victory over the Indianapolis Colts. That created an obvious display of frustration and prompted Henry to engage in an impromptu game of catch with quarterback on the sideline to regain a feel for the process.

Three other passes came his way, and he caught all three for 33 yards.

Scroll to Continue

Read More

A week earlier against the Las Vegas Raiders, Tannehill threw it to him six times, which matched Henry’s career-high. He caught five for 58 yards. That was one short of his career-high for receptions in a game and 17 short of his personal best for receiving yards.

It is an unexpected development given that in the first two games, Henry was targeted once. It came in Week 1 against the New York Giants, and it was his first drop.

“We love getting the ball in his hands anyway we can,” offensive coordinator Todd Downing said. “Especially when we’re trying to take all these play-action shots and they sink into coverage, getting a check-down to him is just like handing him the ball against a good box. So, we’ll take it anytime we can.

“He’s done a nice job in the pass game and a couple of good screens too. It’s been nice.”

At this point, no one is going to confuse Henry with any of the league’s most notable multi-faceted backs such as Austin Ekeler of the Los Angeles Chargers, Carolina’s Christian McCaffrey and Washington’s J.D. McKissic, who Tennessee’s defense will face on Sunday.

There are 25 running backs with more receptions than Henry through the first four weeks.

But if the last two games are any indication, he will have the opportunity to add to his total in a way he never has. Before the game against the Raiders, he had been targeted five times or more in just three of the 88 games he played and never more than once in a season.

“It’s been fun,” Henry said. “I just have to catch the ball.”

In This Article (1)

Tennessee Titans
Tennessee Titans

Tennessee Titans linebacker Rashad Weaver (99) celebrates after a sack during the first half against the Las Vegas Raiders at Nissan Stadium.
News

QBs Beware: Weaver Wants More

By John Glennon
Tennessee Titans safety Amani Hooker (37) warms up during practice at Ascension Saint Thomas Sports Park Wednesday, Sept. 7, 2022, in Nashville, Tenn.
News

Thursday Injury Report: Hooker Takes a Step Back

By David Boclair
Tennessee Titans safety Kevin Byard (31) is congratulated after an interception during the fourth quarter at Nissan Stadium Sunday, Sept. 25, 2022, in Nashville, Tenn.
News

At 2-2, Just About Anything is Possible

By David Boclair
Tennessee Titans head coach Mike Vrabel hugs wide receiver A.J. Brown (11) after they beat the 49ers at Nissan Stadium Thursday, Dec. 23, 2021 in Nashville, Tenn.
News

Titans Laugh Off A.J. Brown's Latest Comments

By John Glennon
Tennessee Titans linebacker Zach Cunningham (41) walks off the field after a training camp practice at Ascension Saint Thomas Sports Park Thursday, Aug. 4, 2022, in Nashville, Tenn.
News

Wednesday Injury Report: Cunningham Starts Another Week on Sideline

By David Boclair
Tennessee Titans running back Julius Chestnut (36) holds on to the ball as running backs coach Tony Dews tries to punch it out during a training camp practice at Ascension Saint Thomas Sports Park Thursday, Aug. 4, 2022, in Nashville, Tenn.
GM Report

Chestnut Returns; Okuayinonu Promoted

By David Boclair
Tennessee Titans tackle Taylor Lewan (77) signs autographs for fans before the game against the Las Vegas Raiders at Nissan Stadium.
News

Lewan: Latest Injury Nothing New

By John Glennon
Indianapolis Colts safety Rodney Thomas II (25) works to bring down Tennessee Titans running back Derrick Henry (22) on Sunday, Oct. 2, 2022, during a game against the Tennessee Titans at Lucas Oil Stadium in Indianapolis.
News

Is Derrick Henry Revving Up for Another Rushing Title?

By David Boclair