Jackson 'Thankful' to be Back in Action

The cornerback's long road to recovery did not provide a quick fix for the Tennessee Titans' pass defense, though.

NASHVILLE – There was a reassuring sense of familiarity for the Tennessee Titans defense with the return of cornerback Adoreé Jackson.

Yet for the 2017 first-round pick who missed this season’s first 13 games, there also was a moment prior Sunday’s 46-25 victory over the Detroit Lions that was unlike any he had experienced in his NFL career.

“I had never been in a circle with the (defensive backs),” Jackson said. “I’m usually out there with the returners. So, they were slapping hands and giving head-butts and that was new to me. It was fun being out there with them and they said they were praying for me and thankful to have me back out there.”

Jackson played 27 snaps for the defense against the Lions as he rotated with Tye Smith and Desmond King based on personnel packages and game situations. He was credited with two tackles.

The fact that he was not even a consideration in the return game, particularly with punt returner Kalif Raymond on the COVID-19 reserve list, shows that Jackson’s slow, sometimes frustrating return from a knee injury is not yet complete.

Jackson was a full participant in the first full practice of the regular season but a day later he showed up on the injury report. Hours before the opener at Denver, he was placed on injured reserve. The Titans returned him to their active roster on Nov. 11, but he did not take part in practices for the next couple weeks.

Finally, he was in uniform for the final home game on the schedule.

“It was just one of those things were something crazy happened and was just fortunate enough that everyone was positive and kept me upbeat,” Jackson said. “You know when you’re hurt and that’s one of the worst things to imagine, because you are so used to doing things a certain way and living a certain way. So, not being able to be out there competing with the guys, it hurt.

“To finally be able to come out with the guys, I’m just thankful.”

In his absence, veteran Johnathan Joseph started six games before he was released. Since, Smith, King and Breon Borders, who is currently on injured reserve, all have been credited with starts opposite Malcolm Butler. Against the Lions, it was Smith who was on the field for the first snap and, therefore, credited as the starter.

Jackson’s return did not have an immediate impact on the pass defense. Detroit became the fifth Titans opponent this season with more than 300 passing yards, the fifth to complete more than 70 percent of its passes and the eighth with at least seven third-down conversions.

If this season has taught him anything, though, it is that things take time.

“For me, it was just trying to understand that I didn’t want to rush anything that would hurt myself or the team,” Jackson said. “It’s been 13 weeks, that’s a hell of a long time. I had to understand that everything takes time and not to get discouraged even though I wasn’t out there.

“… You go through adversity in life with experiences and emotions, I think that was one thing that hit me. I was able to overcome it and just stayed the course. I knew eventually that I was going to see light at the end of the tunnel.”