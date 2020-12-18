NewsGM ReportGame DayCenter Stage+
Friday Injury Report: No One Ruled Out

For the first time since late October, the Titans enter the weekend with every player on the 53-man roster still available for Sunday.
Author:
Publish date:

NASHVILLE – Finally, the Tennessee Titans can play the waiting game.

For the first time in nearly two months, no one has been ruled out of Sunday’s game on Friday afternoon. That means every player on the active roster, including cornerback Adoreé Jackson, who has yet to play in 2020, is still an option to be in uniform when the Titans (9-4) face the Detroit Lions (5-8) at Nissan Stadium.

“We got a lot of treatment and we have a lot of guys available this week,” coach Mike Vrabel said. “So, we'll make a decision closer to game time about who those 48 guys are going to be.”

Four players are questionable. They are Jackson, left guard Rodger Saffold, safety Kenny Vaccaro and tight end Geoff Swaim. Saffold did not practice Friday (or any other day this week) while the other three were limited participants.

The last time no Tennessee player was ruled out on Friday was Week 7, when the Pittsburgh Steelers came to town. Five players sat out at least one practice that week, but all were full participants on Friday.

The complete Titans-Lions injury report for Friday:

TENNESSEE

Sunday Status

Questionable: CB Adoreé Jackson (knee), G Rodger Saffold (toe), TE Geoff Swaim (ankle) S Kenny Vaccaro (illness).

Others

Full participation: WR A.J. Brown (ankle), CB Kristian Fulton (knee), RB Derrick Henry (not injury related), C Ben Jones (knee), T Dennis Kelly (knee) and DT Jeffery Simmons (knee).

DETROIT

Sunday Status

Out: OL Tyrell Crosby (ankle), WR Kenny Golladay (hip), DL Da’Shawn Hand (ankle) and CB Darryl Roberts (hip). Questionable: DT John Penisini (shoulder), C Frank Ragnow (throat), and QB Matthew Stafford (rib/right thumb).

Others

Did not practice: DE Austin Bryant (thigh), LB/FB Jason Cabinda (illness), S C.J. Moore (ankle), RB Adrian Peterson (forearm) and S Tracy Walker (shoulder).

