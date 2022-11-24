Hilliard's Receiving TDs a Running Back Rarity

NASHVILLE – On the final play of the Tennessee Titans’ opening possession against Green Bay last week, quarterback Ryan Tannehill turned to one of his most trusted red-zone targets.

Running back Dontrell Hilliard slipped out of the backfield, found a soft spot on the right side of the Packers defense and carried a 14-yard completion into the end zone.

So simple. So effective. But in its own way, still so surprising.

That’s because heading into this season – his fifth in the NFL – Hilliard had never caught a touchdown pass.

Through 10 games this year, however, everything has changed. Hilliard’s touchdown catch last week was his fourth, meaning he has at least twice as many TD receptions as any of his teammates. Tight end Austin Hooper and wide receiver Nick Westbrook-Ikhine are next in line with two touchdown catches each.

Should he keep up his pace, Hilliard would be the first Titans running back to lead the team in touchdown receptions since 1999, when Eddie George’s four tied for the team lead.

“I’m not sure I would have guessed he’d be leading the team, but certainly not surprised at his success,” offensive coordinator Todd Downing said of Hilliard. “He works extremely hard. We saw in training camp the efforts he put into learning some of those schemes and building a rapport with (Tannehill). I’m very happy for him, proud of Dontrell.”

It’s one thing, of course, to rank highly in a Titans aerial attack that has struggled for much of the season, producing just 11 touchdown passes in 10 contests.

But Hilliard also stacks up well compared to the rest of the league as well.

His four touchdown receptions are tied for first (along with the Chargers’ Austin Ekeler and the Bengals’ Samaji Perrine) among NFL running backs, and Hilliard and Ekeler are the only two running backs to lead their respective teams in touchdown catches.

It’s taken Ekeler 69 receptions to compile four receiving touchdowns, while Hilliard has done so in just 16 catches.

“It’s just about stacking up on the details and taking advantage of the opportunity,” Hilliard said. “Everything that comes my way, I try to take full advantage of it.”

One person who isn’t surprised by Hilliard’s success through the air this year? Safety Amani Hooker, who watched Hilliard catch plenty of training-camp touchdowns against the team’s defense in the August heat.

“Every time he scores I’m cheering because during camp, he was doing it to us,” Hooker said. “So it’s good to see it happen to other teams now.

“He’s a fast guy. He can catch the ball good. He has great routes that you wouldn’t expect a running back to usually have, and he has great hands. I think he’s a great asset for us on offense.”

It was clear Hilliard, 27, had some untapped physical skills when the Titans signed him midway through last season. Then, he helped replace the injured Derrick Henry by rushing 56 times for 350 yards in eight games.

But having a full offseason and training camp with the Titans this year allowed Hilliard to build upon his relationship with Tannehill and to get even more comfortable in the passing scheme. The former Tulane standout has 16 catches for 160 yards so far this season (10.0-yard average), compared to 19 catches for 87 yards (4.6-yard average) in 2021.

“He does a good job running routes and understanding route concepts, and he’s done a good job understanding coverage concepts,” running backs coach Tony Dews said. “Dontrell is a very sharp kid from a mental standpoint. He studies film. He takes great notes in the classroom portion of it. He’s taken pride in the role he’s earned here.”

That said, is even Hilliard himself a bit surprised he’s leading the Titans in touchdown catches at this point of the season, having accounted for 36 percent of the team’s receiving scores?

“That’s an interesting question,” Hilliard said with a smile. “At the end of the day, though, I’m grateful for the opportunity, thankful for the things that happen.”