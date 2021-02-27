Former Titans Coordinator to be Analyst for College Program

Dowell Loggains joins the Penn State staff after two years with the New York Jets.

Former Tennessee Titans offensive coordinator Dowell Loggains is set to give the college game a try.

Loggains will become an offensive analyst with Penn State, according multiple reports.

The 40-year-old has spent his entire coaching career to date in the NFL and has been an offensive coordinator with four different franchises, most recently the New York Jets (2019-20). After Jets coach Adam Gase was fired and Robert Saleh replaced him, Loggains, who also has been offensive coordinator with Miami (2018) and Chicago (2016-17), was not retained.

The Jets finished last in the NFL in points (15.2 per game), yards (279.9 per game) and third-down success (34.0).

It has become popular in recent years for coaches to rehabilitate their reputations with stints as analysts with top college programs, particularly Alabama.

Penn State has finished in the top 10 three times in the past five seasons under coach James Franklin, who led Vanderbilt, which is in Nashville and just a few miles from the Titans’ training facility, from 2011-13. He and Loggains got to know one another during that time.

Loggains joined the Titans in 2006 and spent two seasons as a coaching administrative assistant, two more as an offensive quality control coach and then rose to quarterbacks coach in 2010 under Jeff Fisher. Mike Munchak retained Loggains when he took over for Fisher in 2011, and then promoted him to offensive coordinator when Chris Palmer was fired with five games remaining in the 2012 campaign.

In the one full season he directed the Tennessee offense (2013), his unit finished 22nd in the NFL in yards and 19th in points. However, the Titans also were eighth in third-down conversions, 10th in time of possession and their 311 points scored were the most for the franchise since 2002 (312 points).

Franklin needed to fill the position after he promoted his former offensive analyst to a full-time job on the staff.