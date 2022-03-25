Robinson Keeping Close Watch on Top O-Line Prospects

The Tennessee Titans general manager has displayed a particular interest in one position group during preparation for the 2022 NFL Draft.

NASHVILLE – By the time the 2022 NFL Draft arrives next month, Tennessee Titans general manager Jon Robinson will have traveled thousands of miles and watched hundreds of prospects.

But based on reports of Robinson’s recent visits, it appears he’s paying particularly close attention to some of the offensive line prospects who might be available when the Titans pick at No. 26 overall in the first round.

Robinson and offensive line co. ach Keith Carter were at the Boston College Pro Day on Friday, per ESPN. The star attraction there was 6-foot-3, 314-pound guard Zion Johnson, who is ranked No. 26 on The Athletic’s big board of draft prospects, No. 32 on Pro Football Focus’ big board.

The visit to Chestnut Hill, Mass., marked the third time in the past week that Robinson got a first-hand look at a top offensive line prospect who could be there when the Titans make their first pick – assuming they stay in their current position.

On Monday, Robinson was in Cedar Halls, Iowa, according to the Waterloo-Cedar Falls Courier. The marquee prospect there was 6-foot-7, 330-pound right tackle Trevor Penning, who’s ranked No. 19 on The Athletic’s Big Board, No. 23 on Pro Football Focus’ big board.

Per the Courier, Robinson was joined by two other Titans’ representatives, and the general manager “had his eyes focused on Penning throughout the day.”

On Tuesday, it was off to College Station, Texas, where Robinson watched a number of Texas A&M players work out. But the Aggies’ top draft prospect is 6-foot-4, 325-pound guard Kenyon Green, ranked 24th on The Athletic’s big board and 42nd on Pro Football Focus’ big board.

It’s pretty clear from this NFL Network clip just how closely Robinson (back to the camera) was eyeing Green.

Robinson was at Ohio State’s Pro Day on Wednesday and Penn State’s Pro Day on Thursday. Neither of those schools has an offensive line prospect likely to be selected in the first round. But Buckeyes tackle Nicholas Petit-Frere and Nittany Lions’ tackle Rasheed Walker might both be available in the third round.

It’s also worth noting that – back on March 10 – the Titans reportedly had two representatives, Carter and director of player personnel Monti Ossenfort, on hand for Tulsa’s Pro Day. The Golden Hurricanes’ top draft prospect is tackle Tyler Smith, who will likely be a second- or third-round selection.

And there was reportedly at least one Titans representative on hand March 15, when tackle Bernhard Raimann (No. 29 on The Athletic’s big board, No. 13 on Pro Football Focus’ big board) was the top draft prospect working out at Central Michigan’s Pro Day.

The Titans have two starting offensive-line positions to fill, as the team cut starting left guard Rodger Saffold (now with Buffalo) and did not re-sign starting right tackle David Quessenberry (free agent).

It’s unclear whether 2021 second-round draft pick Dillon Radunz will be able to step into either starting role, as his progress coming out of North Dakota State has been slower than expected.

Tennessee drafted Georgia right tackle Isaiah Wilson with their first-round selection in 2020, but that turned out to be a disaster. Plagued by off-the-field issues, Wilson played just four snaps for the Titans during his rookie season before he was shipped off to Miami just over a year ago. Wilson is no longer in the NFL.

Robinson was asked at the NFL scouting combine whether those selections might make the Titans re-think how they evaluate offensive line prospects. He countered that the Titans also drafted offensive-line starters like tackle Jack Conklin (first-round in 2016) and guard Nate Davis (third-round 2019), while signing free agents like Saffold and starting center Ben Jones.

“When you look at the last two guys we drafted … I would say Dillon played pretty good in the San Francisco game [his first career start],” Robinson said. “It wasn’t perfect. (He’s been) slow to come along, but I’ve got a lot of confidence in him. I’ve talked ad nauseum about (Wilson), and it was not a lack of skill for that player. It was outside issues.

“But we’ve had success with players. It’s not like we’ve changed anything from when we took Jack Conklin or Nate Davis, both guys who played a lot of football. We signed Rodger Saffold, signed Ben Jones -- all of those guys who’ve played a lot of football.”