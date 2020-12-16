Former Titans GM Relinquishes Radio Role

Floyd Reese, who built the Tennessee Titans' Super Bowl XXXIV roster, spent more than five years on a Nashville sports talk show.

Former Tennessee Titans general manager Floyd Reese has stepped down from his role as a sports talk radio host in Nashville.

Reese, who built the roster that made the only Super Bowl appearance in franchise history (Super Bowl XXXIV), spent more than five years as part of Jared and the GM, an afternoon drive show on ESPN 102.5 (WPRT-FM) along with co-host Jared Stillman.

“This is something I’ve been contemplating for a while and I feel it’s time for me to take a step back,” Reese said in a release from the station. “I’ve thoroughly enjoyed my tenure with 102.5 The Game and doing a show with Jared has been a terrific experience. He and I formed a unique partnership that allowed us to be teammates and friends.”

The 72-year-old is the winningest general manager in franchise history. From 1994-2006, his teams went 106-102 and made four playoff appearances.

Reese hired Jeff Fisher, the winningest coach in franchise history, drafted quarterback Steve McNair, running back Eddie George and many other players who were the core of the Super Bowl team.

Before his move to the front office, he spent 15 years as an NFL assistant coach (1975-89) with four different franchises, including one season as defensive coordinator for the Minnesota Vikings (1984).

He capped his NFL career with four years as a Senior Football Advisor with the New England Patriots (2009-12).

“On behalf of everyone at the radio station, I want to thank Floyd for the many years of on-air expertise and entertainment he provided on a daily basis,” Ryan Porth, program director for 102.5 The Game, said. “He was a tremendous asset to our brand, given his wealth of football knowledge, and a fantastic individual for us to have called a teammate. He also provided a unique dynamic with Jared in the afternoons that will certainly be missed.

“We wish Floyd all the best in his next chapter.”