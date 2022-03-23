Skip to main content
Free Agent D-Lineman Signs with Raiders

Free Agent D-Lineman Signs with Raiders

Kyle Peko played in the final eight games of the 2021 regular season and made his postseason debut in the loss to the Cincinnati Bengals.

Jeremy Brevard/USA Today Sports

Kyle Peko played in the final eight games of the 2021 regular season and made his postseason debut in the loss to the Cincinnati Bengals.

The Tennessee Titans set an NFL record during the 2021 season when they used 91 different players over the course of 17 games.

With offseason roster limits set at 90, simple math made it clear that all of them would not return for 2022.

Tuesday, another one moved on. Defensive lineman Kyle Peko signed with the Las Vegas Raiders, who announced the move.

A journeyman who appeared in 13 games during his first five NFL seasons, Peko set a career-high when he took part in eight contests for the Titans in 2021. Those appearances included the first three starts of his career. He finished with 10 tackles, two sacks, two tackles for loss, five quarterback hits and one forced fumble – all career-highs.

Scroll to Continue

Read More

Peko, 28, signed with the Titans at the start of training camp and was waived at the start of the regular season. He returned as a member of the practice squad in late October, was elevated to the gameday roster – and made his Tennessee debut – on Nov. 14 against New Orleans and was signed to the active roster four days later.

He ultimately logged 157 snaps on defense (sixth among the team’s defensive linemen) after franchise officials had shuffled through a number of other defensive linemen such as Amani Bledsoe, Woodrow Hamilton and Anthony Rush.

Peko capped the season with his first career playoff appearance in the divisional round loss to the Cincinnati Bengals.

Undrafted out of Oregon State in 2016, he spent most of his first four years in the NFL with the Denver Broncos but also had brief tenures with the Buffalo Bills and Indianapolis Colts.

Peko opted out of the 2020 season due to COVID-19 concerns and remained unsigned throughout the 2021 offseason until the Titans finally gave him a chance. He did enough for Tennessee that he did not have to wait this year.

In This Article (1)

Tennessee Titans
Tennessee Titans

Tennessee Titans wide receiver Julio Jones (2) on the sideline during the second half against the Indianapolis Colts at Nissan Stadium.
News

Julio Jones Draws Plenty of Interest -- From Other Players

By David Boclair2 hours ago
Tennessee Titans general manager Jon Robinson talks with Tennessee Titans head coach Mike Vrabel before the game against the Indianapolis Colts at Nissan Stadium.
News

The Latest on the Salary Cap Situation

By John Glennon3 hours ago
Cleveland Browns tight end Austin Hooper (81) misses a catch during the second half against the Cincinnati Bengals at FirstEnergy Stadium.
News

Quarterback Connection Helped Titans Land Hooper

By David BoclairMar 21, 2022
Tennessee Titans offensive coordinator Arthur Smith laughs withy quarterback Marcus Mariota (8) after practice at Saint Thomas Sports Park Tuesday, Aug. 6, 2019, in Nashville, Tenn.
News

Mariota Reunites with a Former Titans Coordinator

By David BoclairMar 21, 2022
Los Angeles Rams receiver Robert Woods (2) looks on during a joint practice against the Las Vegas Raiders.
Center Stage+

The Robert Woods Trade: Reasons for Optimism, Pessimism

By John GlennonMar 21, 2022
Los Angeles Rams head coach Sean McVay congratulates wide receiver Robert Woods (2) after a touchdown in the fourth quarter against the Chicago Bears at SoFi Stadium.
News

Rams Sought 'Right Destination' for Woods

By David BoclairMar 20, 2022
Tennessee Titans guard Rodger Saffold III (76) during AFC practice at the Las Vegas Ballpark.
News

Pro Bowl Prepped Saffold for Move to Buffalo

By David BoclairMar 20, 2022
A general overall view as Los Angeles Rams wide receiver Robert Woods (2) enters the field before the game against the Arizona Cardinals at SoFi Stadium. The Cardinals defeated the Rams 37-20.
GM Report

Veteran WR Added in Trade with Super Bowl Champs

By David BoclairMar 19, 2022