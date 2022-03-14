Saffold Signs With Another AFC Contender

The veteran guard will face the Tennessee Titans during the 2022 NFL season -- and possibly in the playoffs -- as a member of the Buffalo Bills.

In a farewell message to the Tennessee Titans and their fans on Sunday, Rodger Saffold said, in part, that he has “(zero) regrets of the blood, sweat and tears needed to represent this team.”

His next team might not require quite as much sweat.

The Buffalo Bills announced Monday that they have agreed to a one-year contract with Saffold, a 12-year veteran who spent the last three seasons with Tennessee. The 33-year-old was available because the Titans released him last week in a move that free up more than $10 million of salary cap space.

With Buffalo, he goes to one of the NFL’s coldest climates but joins a team that – like the Titans – has designs on a Super Bowl run in 2022.

The Bills have been to the playoffs each of the last three years and reached the AFC Championship game following the 2020 season. Like Tennessee, they have finished first in their division each of the last two years. They also have one of the game’s best young quarterbacks in Josh Allen,

The Titans and Bills will play this season in Buffalo.

A second-round pick by the then-St. Louis Rams in 2010, Saffold did not appear in the postseason until his eighth year in the league. However, he has been on a playoff team each of the last five years and was in the Super Bowl LIII with the Rams in 2018 and reached the AFC Championship with the Titans the next season.

The move reunites Saffold with Bills offensive line coach Aaron Kromer, who was his position coach for his final two seasons with the Los Angeles Rams (2017-18).