Sharpe Reconnects With Former Coach

The veteran wide receiver signs with the Atlanta Falcons, who are now led by Arthur Smith, Tennessee's offensive coordinator from 2019-20.
Tajaé Sharpe found a bit of familiarity with his fourth NFL team.

The former Tennessee Titans wide receiver signed with the Atlanta Falcons on Monday. The move reunites him with former Titans offensive coordinator Arthur Smith, who is now the Falcons’ head coach.

Sharpe had been a free agent for a week after the Kansas City Chiefs released him.

A fifth-round pick by Tennessee in 2016, Sharpe has 92 career receptions for 1,167 yards and eight touchdowns – all with the Titans. He set a career-highs with four touchdown catches and a 13.2 yards-per-reception average in 2019, his final season with Tennessee and his only one with Smith calling the plays.

He spent time in 2020 with Kansas City and Minnesota but appeared in just four games, all with the Vikings, and failed to catch a pass.

The Falcons had one of the NFL’s most productive passing offenses in 2020 led by wide receivers Julio Jones, Calvin Ridley and Russell Gage, who all had more than 50 receptions.

Jones, however, has requested a trade, and team officials have said they are willing entertain offers for him. Sharpe provides another veteran presence for that group – and familiarity with the scheme – in the event a deal gets done.

Smith is the second former Titans players Atlanta has added in recent weeks. On May 13, days after Tennessee released him, tight end Parker Hesse signed with the Falcons. Hesse is a converted defensive end who spent two full seasons on the Titans practice squad. He never has been added to the active roster or appeared in an NFL game.

Tennessee Titans wide receiver Tajae Sharpe (19) pulls in a catch during warmups before the preseason game against the New England Patriots at Nissan Stadium Saturday, Aug. 17, 2019 in Nashville, Tenn.
