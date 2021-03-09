NewsGM ReportGame DayCenter Stage+SI.com
Front Office Adds Three Vice Presidents

Trio's collective experience includes work in professional sports, direct connection to the Titans.
The Tennessee Titans expanded their front office Tuesday with the addition of three vice presidents, two who come directly from the local business and sports scene.

Adam Nuse, who spent the last five years as general manager of the Nashville Sounds, a Class AAA minor league baseball franchise, is now the Titans’ vice president of business operations. He will direct the franchise’s stadium operations and fan experience as well as oversee human resources and IT functions.

Shannon Myers, who spent more than a decade at Ernst and Young in Nashville, is the vice president of finance. In her previous position, she was involved in the Titans’ annual audit for each of the last three years and, therefore, arrives with first-hand knowledge of the team’s business operations and finances.

Gary Treangen is the vice president of corporate sponsorships and activation. He comes to Tennessee after having worked in a similar capacity with the NBA’s Phoenix Suns, the WNBA’s Phoenix Mercury and the IFL’s Arizona Rattlers.

Nuse and Myers will report directly to President/CEO Burke Nihill. Trangean will report to Senior VP/Chief Marketing and Revenue Officer Gil Beverly.

Under controlling owner Amy Adams Strunk, the franchise has vastly expanded its leadership team and front office in general. The staff now includes three senior vice presidents and eight vice presidents between the business and football operations departments.

