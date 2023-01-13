General Manager Candidate: Ran Carthon

He is the son of a former NFL player and coach, and the best day of his brief career as a player came against the Titans.

NASHVILLE – The Tennessee Titans continued the interview process Friday in their search for a new general manager. The team confirmed that it concluded interviews with Glenn Cook of the Cleveland Browns and Ran Carthon of the San Francisco 49ers.

The next general manager will be the 15th in the history of the franchise and will replace Jon Robinson, who was fired on Dec. 6, 2022, after six-plus seasons on the job.

All Titans will provide a look at all the candidates as they interview.

RAN CARTHON

Current Position: Director of Player Personnel/San Francisco 49ers.

Previous Positions: Director of Pro Personnel/San Francisco 49ers (2017-21); Director of Player Personnel/St. Louis-Los Angeles Rams (2012-16); Pro Scout/Atlanta Falcons (2008-11).

Career Highlights: During his time with San Francisco, the 49ers reached the Super Bowl once (2019) and the conference championship one other time (2021). Twice, he has been selected to participate in the NFL Career Development Symposium at the Wharton School of Business in Philadelphia (2018 and 2022). Last year, he also took part in The Accelerator, an NFL program designed to enhance opportunities for minority coaches and front-office personnel.

Of Note: Last year, he interviewed with the New York Giants, Pittsburgh Steelers and Chicago Bears when those franchises were looking to hire a general manager. A running back at the University of Florida, Carthon broke into the NFL as an undrafted rookie with the Indianapolis Colts in 2004. In nine career games, he carried just 16 times for 22 yards. His career-high was seven yards on four carries against the Titans on Oct. 2, 2005. He also notched his only career reception (for 10 yards) in that contest.

In college, Carthon earned the nickname “The Mayor” because he seemingly knew everyone in Gainesville, Fla. He returned to Florida after his playing career and earned his bachelor’s degree in sociology in 2008. His father, Maurice Carthon, had an eight-year NFL career that included a Super Bowl win as a member of the New York Giants. Maurice Carthon also spent 19 years as an NFL assistant capped by four years as assistant head coach with the Kansas City Chiefs (2009-12).