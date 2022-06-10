Rookie D-Lineman's Dedication, Tenacity Undeniable

NASHVILLE – Haskell Garrett was walking home after a Saturday night out in Columbus, Ohio with friends two years ago when he witnessed an act of violence he couldn’t ignore.

Then a member of the Ohio State football team, he chose to intervene after he saw a man strike a woman.

It was a decision that nearly cost Garrett his life. The man pulled a gun and shot Garrett in the face, the bullet ripping through both cheeks of the burly defensive tackle.

“I saw another man hit a woman and one of our core values at The Ohio State is Title IX, respect women,” Garrett recently told the NFL Network. “Immediately, my instincts are to go help that woman.

“I went over there, intervened and pushed him away from her. I look towards her and then when I looked back, everything just went black. Next thing I knew, I was picking myself up in a puddle of blood.”

Now a rookie defensive lineman with the Tennessee Titans, the 6-foot-2, 300-pound Garrett, considered one of the top undrafted free agents at his position, faces quite a challenge in the coming weeks as he battles a deep crop of players for a roster spot.

But don’t doubt Garrett’s tenacity or resilience, not after what he displayed following the severe gunshot wound in 2020. Less than two months after undergoing multiple oral surgeries – including a bone graft – Garrett stepped onto the field for Ohio State’s opener against Nebraska.

“I knew I wanted to be there for my team,” he said following a Titans OTA session last week. “I just wanted to be there for my brothers and ultimately, to showcase and have a chance to play football again.”