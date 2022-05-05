Haskins Runs After, Not From Contact

The rookie running back, a fourth-round pick out of Michigan, plays with an unwavering physicality, whatever the situation.

NASHVILLE – Whether he has the ball or not, opposing players get in front of Hassan Haskins at their own risk.

The running back out of Michigan, the first of two fourth-round picks by the Tennessee Titans last Saturday, is a self-described “angry” runner who refuses to be taken down easily. For example, on 270 carries last season he was tackled for a loss just six times.

But the 6-foot-1, 220-pounder also saw a lot of action on special teams during his four seasons with the Wolverines. He was equally physical in that regard.

“We like that,” Tennessee general manager Jon Robinson said following the draft. “A guy who’s going to run down there on special teams and knock guys over – that’s a check-plus.”

Led by two-time rushing champion Derrick Henry, the Titans have built a reputation as one of the NFL’s most consistently physical offenses, particularly when it comes to running the football. They draft and sign wide receivers who have shown they are able – and willing – to block. They have filled their offensive linemen with players well-suited to dole out punishment via their outside zone scheme.

Other than the 6-foot-3, 247-pound Henry, though, Tennessee has not exactly been flush with running backs who punish opposing tacklers. D’Onta Foreman, at 6-foot-1, 236 pounds looked the part and had some memorable performances over parts of the last two seasons, but it has been smaller, quicker backs like Dion Lewis, Jeremy McNichols and Dontrell Hilliard who have filled in more often, when needed.

In Haskins, coaches might have the closest thing yet to someone who can exact a toll on a defense comparable to what Henry does.

“It’s a mindset,” Haskins said. “My mindset is different. I just feel like I can't be stopped by anybody.”

Haskins won Michigan’s Toughest Player Award last season, which was the result of a vote by his teammates. He led the FBS with 96 runs (more than one-third of his total carries) that produced first downs and broke a school record that had stood since 1968 with 20 rushing touchdowns. He also forced 50 missed tackles, second in the country, according to Pro Football Focus.

“Downhill run, that is my game,” he said. “I can do it all, but I feel like it's the best part of my game. I’m trying to run downhill, run through your face and get those yards.”

Michigan coaches did not know exactly what to do with Haskins at first, but his physicality never was in doubt. Lightly recruited out of St. Louis, he played linebacker as a freshman but returned to his preferred position, running back, the next year. He was the team’s Most Improved Player as a sophomore, its leading rusher each of the next two years and its Offensive Player of the Year in 2021.

It is not likely that Haskins will produce the kind of game-breaking runs that have helped define Henry’s career to date. But he does have the potential to help break down defenses over the course of four quarters the same way Henry does.

“He is a downhill, between-the-tackle, stretch-and-cut runner,” Robinson said. “His long speed is good. I don't think he is going to be a 4.2 guy in the open field, but it's usually the first guy doesn't bring him down very easily. I like stylistically the way he carries a football.”

For Haskins, it is not just a style. It’s a mindset.

“I just feel like I’m a powerful back, but I’ve got everything in the tool bag,” Haskins said. “I run angry. I don't want to get hit in the backfield or none of that. I'm trying to gain yards and get those extra little YAC yards. I'm just a powerful, aggressive runner.”