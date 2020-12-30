Wednesday Injury Report: The Usual Suspects

Guys like Adoreé Jackson, Dennis Kelly and Jeffery Simmons charting a familiar path to the final regular-season game.

The Tennessee Titans had nine players who did not practice Wednesday, when preparation began in earnest for Sunday’s regular season finale against the Houston Texans.

That is good news compared the first time the AFC South rivals met this season.

Then, following a Tuesday night victory over Buffalo and in the midst of their COVID-19 outbreak, the Titans commenced a short work week with 17 players list on the injury report, 16 of them did not practice. At the end of that week, no one was ruled out and Tennessee ultimately defeated Houston 42-36 in overtime.

Those who sat out at the start of this week included cornerback Adoreé Jackson, wide receiver A.J. Brown, tackle Dennis Kelly and defensive tackle Jeffery Simmons, guys who have been regulars on the injury report in recent weeks.

Jackson, for example, sat out last Wednesday but took part in the remaining workouts and played all but one snap on defense in Sunday’s loss at Green Bay, his second appearance of the season.

Kelly has not practiced on Wednesday or Thursday in any of the last three weeks but has not missed a game this season.

Simmons last practiced on a Wednesday in Week 14 but continues to be a fixture on the defensive line.

The complete Titans-Texans injury report for Wednesday:

TENNESSEE

Did not practice: LB Daren Bates (hip), FB Khari Blasingame (ankle), WR A.J. Brown (ankle), WR Corey Davis (not injury related), CB Adoreé Jackson (knee), T Dennis Kelly (knee), OLB Derick Roberson (hamstring), DT Jeffery Simmons (knee) and CB Tye Smith (not injury related). Limited participation: C Ben Jones (ankle) and G Rodger Saffold (toe).

HOUSTON

Did not practice: G/T Brent Qvale (concussion) and T Laremy Tunsil (ankle). Limited participation: WR Keke Coutee (foot), CB Phillip Gaines (knee) and RB Duke Johnson (neck).