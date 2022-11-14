Five In-Season Additions Paying Paying Off
NASHVILLE – In the closing seconds of the Tennessee Titans’ victory over Denver on Sunday, Broncos quarterback Russell Wilson lofted a fourth-down pass toward the end zone, hoping for a miraculous reception.
Instead, defensive back Josh Kalu tipped the ball, which settled in the hands of cornerback Terrance Mitchell for a game-clinching interception.
It was a moment of redemption for Mitchell, who earlier in the game had been at least partially responsible for blown coverage on a’ 66-yard touchdown reception by Broncos wide receiver Jalen Virgil. Mitchell rebounded and allowed five completions for 34 yards on the other 10 times he was targeted. He knocked away three passes, in addition to posting eight tackles, tied for the team lead.
“The one thing about T-Mitch is I don’t think he ever lets anything affect him, like a lot of good corners,” coach Mike Vrabel said Monday. “They give up plays. They give up passes on them. They have people catch balls on them in this league, and (he) came back (Sunday) and knew what the challenge was going to be. He was going to have to defend throws down the field.”
Only two months ago, Mitchell was toiling away in relative anonymity as a member of the New England Patriots’ practice squad.
He’s one of several veterans who’ve arrived from outside the organization since the season began, a group that’s helped the Titans to a 6-3 record and first place in the AFC South.
Here’s a closer look at five of those additions:
Terrance Mitchell, CB
When he arrived: Sept. 21, signed off the Patriots’ practice squad
Background: A seventh-round pick of Dallas in 2014, Mitchell had played for five teams in seven previous seasons, starting 51 of those 83 NFL games.
What he’s done: It took just a few days for Mitchell to see significant action, as he played 53 snaps and made eight tackles against Las Vegas on Sept. 25. Mitchell proved especially valuable against Denver, with starting cornerback Kristian Fulton out because of a hamstring injury. He made his third start of the season and played all 80 defensive snaps, recording his first pick of the season.
Andrew Adams, S
When he arrived: Sept. 21, signed off the Steelers’ practice squad
Background: An undrafted free agent who entered the league in 2016, Adams had played for the Giants and Buccaneers in his previous six seasons, starting 35 of the 87 contests he played in during that stretch.
What he’s done: Adams was signed on the same day as Mitchell, and the seven-year NFL veteran has been equally as important. He’s started four of the six games he’s played for the Titans, offering a huge boost to a team stung by starter Amani Hooker’s two injuries. Adams’ most memorable play was the 76-yard touchdown return he recorded in the Titans’ 19-10 win over Indianapolis on Oct. 23. He totaled 10 tackles in that game as well. But Adams, 30, has been steady overall, playing 174 of the Titans’ 177 defensive snaps over the past two weeks and posting seven tackles in each contest.
Mario Edwards Jr. DL
When he arrived: Sept. 26, signed off the Jaguars’ practice squad
Background: A second-round pick of Oakland in 2021, Edwards had played for four teams in seven previous seasons, starting 25 of 86 contests he played in during that stretch.
What he’s done: Edwards had been a significant part of the defensive line rotation in his first five games, recording his first sack for the team against Kansas City. But he stepped his production up a notch against the Broncos, starting in place of the injured Jeffery Simmons. The 28 year-old Edwards was a big part of a relentless Titans pass rush, piling up four quarterback hits – as many as he’d had in his first five games combined. Edwards finished with four tackles (two for loss) and a sack while playing a season-high 59 snaps.
Joe Schobert, ILB
When he arrived: Sept. 27, signed to the Titans’ practice squad as a free agent
Background: A fourth-round pick of the Browns in 2016, Schobert played for three teams in six previous seasons, starting 80 of the 93 games he played in during that stretch. Schobert made the Pro Bowl in 2017 after leading the NFL with 144 tackles.
What he’s done: In need of depth at inside linebacker because of injuries to Zach Cunningham and Monty Rice, the Titans got an immediate impact from the 29 year-old Schobert. Activated from the practice squad for the first time at Indianapolis, Schobert totaled six tackles and forced a critical fumble – one that ended a threatening Colts drive in the fourth quarter. He’s been elevated twice more, contributing three tackles in 22 defensive snaps. The Titans would need to sign Schobert to the team’s 53-man roster if they want him to play again this season.
C.J. Board, WR/PR
When he arrived: Oct. 17, signed to the Titans’ practice squad as a free agent
Background: An undrafted free agent who entered the league in 2017, Board had played for the Jaguars and Giants in three previous seasons, starting five of the 24 games he played in during that stretch.
What he’s done: The Clarksville native took advantage of his first elevation to the Titans’ 53-man roster against Denver, returning four punts for 51 yards. His 12.8-yard average on those punt returns represented a healthy jump from the Titans’ first eight games when the team averaged 9.6 yards per return. Board’s longest return, 17 yards in the first quarter, gave the Titans some breathing room after he fielded the ball at the 8-yard line.