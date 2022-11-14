Five In-Season Additions Paying Paying Off

NASHVILLE – In the closing seconds of the Tennessee Titans’ victory over Denver on Sunday, Broncos quarterback Russell Wilson lofted a fourth-down pass toward the end zone, hoping for a miraculous reception.

Instead, defensive back Josh Kalu tipped the ball, which settled in the hands of cornerback Terrance Mitchell for a game-clinching interception.

It was a moment of redemption for Mitchell, who earlier in the game had been at least partially responsible for blown coverage on a’ 66-yard touchdown reception by Broncos wide receiver Jalen Virgil. Mitchell rebounded and allowed five completions for 34 yards on the other 10 times he was targeted. He knocked away three passes, in addition to posting eight tackles, tied for the team lead.

“The one thing about T-Mitch is I don’t think he ever lets anything affect him, like a lot of good corners,” coach Mike Vrabel said Monday. “They give up plays. They give up passes on them. They have people catch balls on them in this league, and (he) came back (Sunday) and knew what the challenge was going to be. He was going to have to defend throws down the field.”

Only two months ago, Mitchell was toiling away in relative anonymity as a member of the New England Patriots’ practice squad.

He’s one of several veterans who’ve arrived from outside the organization since the season began, a group that’s helped the Titans to a 6-3 record and first place in the AFC South.

Here’s a closer look at five of those additions: