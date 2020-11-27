Friday Injury Report: Three ruled out; Saffold a 'Game-Time Decision'

NASHVILLE – Rodger Saffold said a decision on whether or not he will return to the Tennessee Titans’ lineup on Sunday won’t be made until sometime before kickoff.

A short time later, the veteran left guard was one of two Titans offensive linemen listed as questionable for the contest at Indianapolis. Ben Jones also was given the same designation while three others – wide receiver Adam Humphries, tight end MyCole Pruitt and cornerback Adoreé Jackson – were ruled out.

Saffold missed last Sunday’s game at Baltimore due to an ankle injury sustained in the last contest against the Colts, Nov. 12 at Nissan Stadium. Jones played against the Ravens despite a knee injury that caused him to sit out the entire week of practice. He was a limited participant in each of this week’s three workouts, as was Saffold.

“I’m feeling pretty good,” Saffold said Friday. “Still a game-time decision. Just trying to work through some things and gain confidence each day. But right now, I’m happy the direction that I’m going.”

The Colts ruled out just one player, linebacker Bobby Okereke, but coach Frank Reich their top two interior defensive linemen, DeForest Buckner and Denico Autry, will not be available because they are on the COVID-19 reserve list. Their absence will offset at least some of whatever limitations the Titans have with or without Saffold and Jones.

“It’s a good challenge for us,” Reich said. “There is no doubt that this is the most formidable running attack that you face in the year. We have a lot of confidence in our guys that will step up. It’s 11 on one. We have good schemes, we have good players, we have good depth. So, no excuses.”

The complete Titans-Colts injury report for Friday:

TENNESSEE

Sunday Status

Out: WR Adam Humphries (concussion), CB Adoreé Jackson (knee) and TE MyCole Pruitt (knee). Questionable: C Ben Jones (knee) and G Rodger Saffold (ankle).

Others

Full participation: WR A.J. Brown (knee), CB Malcolm Butler (rib), T Dennis Kelly (knee), DL Larrell Murchison (rib), TE Jonnu Smith (ankle) and S Kenny Vaccaro (concussion).

INDIANAPOLIS

Sunday status

Out: LB Bobby Okereke. Questionable: C Ryan Kelly (neck), G Quenton Nelson (back/ankle), WR Zach Pascal (knee/foot), QB Philip Rivers (toe), S Khari Willis (ribs/shoulder) and LB Anthony Walker (ribs).

Others

Did not practice: S George Odom (knee). Limited participation: RB Jonathan Taylor (not injury related). Full participation: S Julian Blackmon (illness), DE Justin Houston (not injury related), CB Isaiah Rodgers (knee), T Braden Smith (thumb), TE Noah Togiai (knee) and CB Rock Ya-Sin (illness).