September 17, 2021
Friday Injury Report: Farley Ruled Out

First-round draft pick won't be available for the second game of his NFL career.
George Walker IV / Tennessean.com via Imagn Content Services, LLC

First-round draft pick won't be available for the second game of his NFL career.

Caleb Farley hoped to leave his history of health issues behind him in college. That did not work.

The Tennessee Titans’ first-round pick in the 2021 NFL Draft was ruled out Friday for Sunday’s Week 2 contest at Seattle. Farley, a cornerback out of Virginia Tech, sat out the last two days of practice with a shoulder issue after having been a full participant in Wednesday’s workout.

The issue arose after he played sparingly (eight snaps on defense, 10 on special teams) in the season-opener against Arizona.

Farley is the only Tennessee player to be ruled out ahead of Sunday’s game against the Seahawks in Seattle. Three others were listed as questionable, all starters – outside linebacker Bud Dupree, inside linebacker Jayon Brown and tight end Anthony Firkser.

Farley was available to the Titans with the No. 22 overall pick largely because of his injury history in college. A herniated disc sustained while lifting weights in 2019 led to two back surgeries in a little more than a year, the second just months before the draft. A knee injury during preseason camp turned his freshman season (2017) into a redshirt year. And he sat out all of 2020 due to COVID concerns and other factors.

All told, he played just 24 games in his college career.

One game into his NFL career, he already is hurting.

The complete Titans injury report for Friday:

TENNESSEE

Did not practice: ILB Jayon Brown (hamstring), CB Caleb Farley (shoulder) and TE Anthony Firkser (knee). Limited participation: OLB Bud Dupree (knee). Full participation: WR A.J. Brown (knee), ILB Rashaan Evans (hamstring), CB Chris Jackson (hamstring), OLB Harold Landry (groin), ILB David Long (hamstring), WR Josh Reynolds (foot) and OLB Derick Roberson (groin).

Sunday status: Out – Farley; Questionable – Jayon Brown, Dupree and Firkser. 

Tennessee Titans cornerback Caleb Farley (3) warms up during a joint training camp practice against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers at AdventHealth Training Center Wednesday, Aug. 18, 2021 in Tampa, Fla.
