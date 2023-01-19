Titans to Play in London in 2023

Opponent and date to be revealed later for the contest at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium.

NASHVILLE – The Tennessee Titans are going back to London.

The NFL designated five teams Thursday to take part in the 2023 international games, which will take place in England and Germany. The Titans and Buffalo Bills each will play one at London's Tottenham Hotspur Stadium, the Kansas City Chiefs and New England Patriots will play in Germany and – as usual – the Jacksonville Jaguars will play at London's Wembley Stadium.

Opponents and dates for those games will be revealed when the full 2023 NFL schedule is released.

“It’s an honor to be one of the teams representing the NFL abroad in 2023, and play a role in continuing the incredible growth our sport has seen in the UK,” Titans President and CEO Burke Nihill said in a release from the team. “The atmosphere in London leading up to and at our game in 2018 was absolutely electric. Since then, we’ve remained in touch with our UK-based Titans fans, and they’ve grown into one of our most enthusiastic fan bases. We can’t wait to see them again this upcoming season at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium and know many of our fans here in Tennessee will be excited to make the trip as well.”

The contest will count as a home game for the Titans. As a result, they will play eight at Nissan Stadium and eight on the road in addition to the one in England.

Tennessee last played in London in 2018. The Titans lost 20-19 to the Los Angeles Chargers in that one when coach Mike Vrabel elected to try for a game-winning two-point conversion with 31 seconds to play. Marcus Mariota's pass to Taywan Taylor was unsuccessful.

As part of the expansion of the schedule to 17 games in 2021, each NFL team is required to play an international game on a rotating basis.

“We are excited to represent the NFL in London this season,” Vrabel said. “I really enjoyed our experience during our last visit. The energy in the stadium and the atmosphere surrounding the game was impressive, and I am looking forward to being part of that again.”