A Timeline of Isaiah Wilson's Most Notable NFL Moments

The Tennessee Titans' 2020 first-round pick has found much more trouble than success in his first year as a pro football player.

Isaiah Wilson’s career as an NFL player to date has been a rocky ride, for the most part. The 22-year-old tackle has found much more trouble than he has success, and there is nothing to indicate that things will move in the right direction eventually.

Here is a timeline of notable moments for Wilson since he became a professional:

Dec. 17, 2019: Wilson declares he will bypass his senior season at Georgia and enter the 2020 NFL Draft. To prepare, he says he will skip the Bulldogs’ bowl game.

April 23, 2020: The Titans select Wilson in the first round (29th overall) of the 2020 NFL Draft. General manager Jon Robinson says the 6-foot-6, 350-pounder will compete during the offseason to be the team’s starting right tackle.

July 28, 2020: Training camp opens, and Wilson is placed on the COVID-19 reserve list. At the time, he is the only member of the Titans’ 2020 draft class who was not signed to a contract and the only member of the team unavailable due to issues related to the coronavirus.

Aug. 3, 2020: Wilson is removed from the COVID-19 reserve list and signs his contract (four year, $11.57 million with $5.974 million guaranteed), which means he is eligible to practice with the team.

August 15, 2020: Tennessee State University police issue a trespass warning to Wilson after they break up an on-campus party at which other attendees were cited for drugs, curfew violations and attempts to flee. The Titans say they “handled it internally.”

Sept. 6, 2020: Wilson is placed on the COVID-19 reserve list for the second time. This move comes a day after the team reduced its roster to the regular-season limit of 53 players.

Sept. 11, 2020: Wilson is arrested and charged with driving under the influence. A breathalyzer test administered at the time found his blood alcohol content was well above the legal limit. He was released on a $1,000 bond.

Oct. 10, 2020: After more than a month on the COVD-19 reserve list, Wilson is returned to the active roster and is allowed to practice with the team for the first time since the start of the regular season.

Nov. 29, 2020: Wilson makes his long-awaited NFL debut in a game at Indianapolis. He plays three snaps on offense and one on special teams in a 45-26 Titans victory.

Dec. 5, 2020: Wilson is suspended for the Dec. 8 game against the Cleveland Browns for a violation of team rules.

Dec. 9, 2020: Wilson is placed on the Reserve—Non-Football Illness list. A release from the team says, “he is dealing with some personal issues.”

Feb. 16, 2021: Robinson says, “For whatever reason, the player this fall that was here in Nashville wasn’t the guy that we spent time with last year.” He adds that what happens next is “going to be on (Wilson).”

Feb. 22, 2021: Wilson writes on Twitter that he is “done with football as a Titan.” The tweet is removed a short time later, but the message is sent loud and clear.