Injuries Leave Defense Shorthanded

NASHVILLE – The Tennessee Titans will be without four key members of their defense Sunday against the Jacksonville Jaguars.

Coach Mike Vrabel on Friday ruled out defensive lineman Denico Autry (knee), inside linebacker David Long (hamstring), and cornerbacks Kristian Fulton (groin) and Tre Avery (concussion). Also ruled out were receivers Treylon Burks (concussion) and C.J. Board (rib).

Autry will miss his third straight game after suffering his injury in the Titans’ win at Green Bay on Nov. 17. Despite the time he’s missed, Autry still leads the team in sacks (seven) and quarterback pressures (35).

Long has played all 12 games for the Titans, and he leads the team in tackles (86), tackles for loss (seven) and interceptions (two). His absence also means the Titans will be without their defensive play-caller, a role that could be filled by fellow inside linebacker Dylan Cole.

“The next guy has to be ready to go,” Vrabel said Friday.

Fulton, the team’s top cornerback, was injured last Sunday in the loss to Philadelphia when he collided with A.J. Brown on a on a pass route that turned into a touchdown. He has five passes defensed, the second-best total among the team’s defensive backs.

Avery actually leads the Titans with six passes defensed. The undrafted free agent rookie has seen his playing time increase of late – as Avery got 20 snaps against Green Bay, 18 against Cincinnati and 59 against the Eagles.

Compounding the issues in the secondary is the fact that slot corner Elijah Molden went on injured reserve earlier this week.

So who will be playing cornerback for the Titans against Jacksonville? Roger McCreary and Terrance Mitchell presumably are the starters. Greg Mabin, who has played twice this season for the Titans, could be elevated from the team’s practice squad.

In addition, the Titans signed cornerback John Reid off the Atlanta Falcons’ practice squad earlier this week. Reid has played 24 NFL games over the past two seasons, starting three. He has 25 tackles and three passes defensed.

“I think he can play inside and outside,” Vrabel said. “Where we’re at, you’re going to have to be willing to play a couple places.”

The Titans added another defender this week, edge rusher Tarell Basham. A third-round pick of the Colts in 2017, Basham has played 77 NFL games, starting 18. Basham posted 3.5 sacks for the New York Jets in 2020, 3.5 sacks for the Cowboys in 2021.

Vrabel said he liked the progress of both Reid and Basham this week.

“(They were) good,” Vrabel said. “There’s going to be a lot of things that they’re going to have to maybe not be a part of, just from the volume standpoint. But the preliminary stuff -- the first- and second-down stuff, and the base stuff – (they were) good.”