Friday Injury Report: Two Cornerbacks Ruled Out for Sunday

Breon Borders will be sidelined after five straight starts; Adoreé Jackson is still not ready to be on the field.

The Tennessee Titans’ secondary won’t be at its best in Week 14. And it’s already – statistically speaking – one of the NFL’s worst.

Cornerbacks Breon Borders and Adoreé Jackson are the only players who have been ruled out for Sunday’s game at Jacksonville.

Borders did not practice all week because of a hip injury. The 25-year-old has started the last five games and has emerged as an important member of the defense. He has broken up multiple passes in each of the last two games and has six passes defensed in six games played. He set a career-high with nine tackles in his first start (Nov. 8 vs. Chicago), notched his first career interception two weeks ago at Indianapolis and registered his first tackle for a loss last Sunday against Cleveland.

Borders has settled into the spot that Jackson was expected to play. However, the 2017 first-round pick (18th overall) was placed on injured reserve the day the Titans opened the regular season in Denver and has not played.

Jackson has been on the active roster since Nov. 11, but this is the first week he took part in practice. He was a limited participant each day.

Tennessee will have rookie cornerback Chris Jackson, who was activated this week off the COVID-19 reserve list, as well as veteran Tye Smith. Those two have four combined starts this season.

Another rookie, second-round pick Kristian Fulton, is eligible to return from injured reserve but no decision has been made about his availability for Sunday. Fulton has missed the last six games because of a knee injury.

Tennessee (8-4) enters the game ranked 28th in the NFL with an average of 274.5 passing yards per game allowed and 21st with an average of 6.96 yards per pass play allowed.

The complete Titans-Jaguars injury report for Friday:

TENNESSEE

Sunday status

Out: CB Breon Borders (hip) and CB Adoreé Jackson (knee). Questionable: OLB Derick Roberson (hip).

Full participation: WR A.J. Brown (ankle), RB Darrynton Evans (hamstring), C Ben Jones (knee), T Dennis Kelly (knee), G Rodger Saffold (ankle) and TE Jonnu Smith (knee).

JACKSONVILLE

Sunday status

Out: OL Brandon Linder (ankle). Questionable: LB Kamalei Correa (hamstring), TE Tyler Eifert (shoulder), CB Sidney Jones (Achilles) and CB Greg Mabin (hamstring).

Others

Full participation: LB Dakota Allen (hamstring), RB Nathan Cottrell (knee) and WR Laviska Shenault (thumb). Limited participation: RB James Robinson (knee).