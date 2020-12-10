NewsGM ReportGame DayCenter Stage+
Search

Thursday Injury Report: So What If Kelly Sits?

The Titans' starting right tackle has sat out workouts for weeks due to a knee issue but has yet to miss a game.
Author:
Publish date:

NASHVILLE – The right side the Tennessee Titans’ offensive line has been the picture of consistency this season, which is in stark contrast to the left side.

That is not to say it has been easy.

Right tackle Dennis Kelly continues to find a way to play on Sundays despite a lingering knee issue that limits his ability to practice during the week.

Kelly out Thursday’s workout just as he did Wednesday’s, which makes this the third time in five weeks he has missed the first two days of practice.

He did the same in Week 10 and Week 12 before games against Indianapolis. He also missed the first two days of practice before games against Chicago and Cincinnati. In each case, he took part in the final pracice and was ready to go at game time.

Kelly has been listed on the injury report since Week 6 against Houston and has missed at least one day of practice in all but one of those weeks. Nonetheless, he and right guard Nate Davis have played more snaps than any other player on offense.

Conversely, three different players have started at left tackle and two have started at left guard.

In addition to Kelly, wide receiver A.J. Brown and cornerback Breon Borders also have sat out the first two days of this week’s practices for Sunday’s contest at Jacksonville.

The complete Titans-Jaguars injury report for Thursday:

TENNESSEE

Did not participate: CB Breon Borders (hip), WR A.J. Brown (ankle) and T Dennis Kelly (knee). Limited participation: CB Adoreé Jackson (knee) and OLB Derick Roberson (hip). Full participation: RB Darrynton Evans (hamstring), C Ben Jones (knee), G Rodger Saffold (ankle) and TE Jonnu Smith (knee).

JACKSONVILLE

Did not participate: OL Brandon Linder (ankle). Limited participation: LB Dakota Allen (hamstring), LB Kamalei Correa (hamstring), RB Nathan Cottrell (knee), TE Tyler Eifert (shoulder), CB Sidney Jones (Achilles), CB Greg Mabin (hamstring), RB James Robinson (knee) and WR Laviska Shenault (thumb).

Tennessee Titans offensive tackle Dennis Kelly (71) in the first quarter against the Denver Broncos at Empower Field at Mile High.
News

Thursday Injury Report: So What If Kelly Sits?

Tennessee Titans running back Derrick Henry (22) before the game against the Pittsburgh Steelers at Nissan Stadium.
News

Henry Tops Among Non-Quarterbacks in Pro Bowl Fan Vote

Miami Dolphins quarterback Ryan Tannehill (right) celebrates after throwing a touchdown pass to Dolphins wide receiver Kenny Stills (left) against the Tennessee Titans during the second half at Hard Rock Stadium.
News

Tannehill Would Welcome Reunion With Former Dolphins Receiver

Tennessee Titans defensive back Chris Jackson (35) in the fourth quarter against the Denver Broncos at Empower Field at Mile High.
GM Report

Rookie Cornerback Removed From COVID Reserve List

Tennessee Titans tight end Delanie Walker (82) reacts in the first quarter against the Denver Broncos at Empower Field at Mile High.
News

Delanie Walker Has Sights Set on 2021

Jacksonville Jaguars middle linebacker Myles Jack (44) deflects the pass from Tennessee Titans tight end Anthony Firkser (86) during the second half at Nissan Stadium.
News

Titans at Jaguars: What to Know

Tennessee Titans cornerback Adoree' Jackson (25) takes a drink before the start of the game against the Indianapolis Colts at Nissan Stadium Sunday, Sept. 15, 2019 in Nashville, Tenn.
News

Wednesday Injury Report: Adoreé Jackson Practices

Tennessee Titans tackle Isaiah Wilson (79) gets instruction from head coach Mike Vrabel during a training camp practice at Saint Thomas Sports Park Tuesday, Aug. 25, 2020 Nashville, Tenn.
GM Report

Wilson Removed From Active Roster Again

Tennessee Titans running back Derrick Henry (22) runs for a short gain during the first half against the Cleveland Browns at Nissan Stadium.
News

Henry, Cook Providing Immediate Returns on Contract Extensions