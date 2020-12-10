Thursday Injury Report: So What If Kelly Sits?

The Titans' starting right tackle has sat out workouts for weeks due to a knee issue but has yet to miss a game.

NASHVILLE – The right side the Tennessee Titans’ offensive line has been the picture of consistency this season, which is in stark contrast to the left side.

That is not to say it has been easy.

Right tackle Dennis Kelly continues to find a way to play on Sundays despite a lingering knee issue that limits his ability to practice during the week.

Kelly out Thursday’s workout just as he did Wednesday’s, which makes this the third time in five weeks he has missed the first two days of practice.

He did the same in Week 10 and Week 12 before games against Indianapolis. He also missed the first two days of practice before games against Chicago and Cincinnati. In each case, he took part in the final pracice and was ready to go at game time.

Kelly has been listed on the injury report since Week 6 against Houston and has missed at least one day of practice in all but one of those weeks. Nonetheless, he and right guard Nate Davis have played more snaps than any other player on offense.

Conversely, three different players have started at left tackle and two have started at left guard.

In addition to Kelly, wide receiver A.J. Brown and cornerback Breon Borders also have sat out the first two days of this week’s practices for Sunday’s contest at Jacksonville.

The complete Titans-Jaguars injury report for Thursday:

TENNESSEE

Did not participate: CB Breon Borders (hip), WR A.J. Brown (ankle) and T Dennis Kelly (knee). Limited participation: CB Adoreé Jackson (knee) and OLB Derick Roberson (hip). Full participation: RB Darrynton Evans (hamstring), C Ben Jones (knee), G Rodger Saffold (ankle) and TE Jonnu Smith (knee).

JACKSONVILLE

Did not participate: OL Brandon Linder (ankle). Limited participation: LB Dakota Allen (hamstring), LB Kamalei Correa (hamstring), RB Nathan Cottrell (knee), TE Tyler Eifert (shoulder), CB Sidney Jones (Achilles), CB Greg Mabin (hamstring), RB James Robinson (knee) and WR Laviska Shenault (thumb).