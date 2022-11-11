Simmons Dealing With Injury 'Day by Day'

NASHVILLE – Slowly strolling through the locker room with a walking boot on his left foot, Jeffery Simmons hardly looked like a player who will be ready to suit up against the Denver Broncos.

The Tennessee Titans defensive tackle missed his second straight day of practice Thursday due to an ankle injury, one that he aggravated during last Sunday’s loss to Kansas City.

But don’t count Simmons out just yet.

Keep in mind that the 2021 Pro Bowler hasn’t actually practiced since Oct. 21, but still has managed to play two games – at Houston and at Kansas City – during that stretch.

Could Simmons follow the same pattern this week?

“That’s my goal,” Simmons said. “(But) I honestly don’t know yet. I’m just taking it day by day.

“The only things I can control, I’m controlling. That’s attacking this rehab each and every day, believe in (coach Mike Vrabel and head of sports medicine Todd Toriscelli), trusting in them that they are going to get this ankle right, so I can be out there Sunday, Thursday [against Green Bay on Nov. 17] or whatever it may be. I’m just excited to be in the building.”

Simmons played through pain against the Texans and Chiefs, but still made an impact in the contests.

Against the Texans, Simmons totaled a sack, two tackles for loss and five quarterback pressures. Against the Chiefs, Simmons played a career-high 81 snaps and totaled four tackles, two quarterback pressures and one pass defensed. Per Pro Football Focus, Simmons’ four quarterback hurries were tied for his second-most this season.

Overall this season, Simmons leads the Titans with 31 quarterback pressures, is tied for first with six tackles for loss and ranks second with 5.5 sacks.

“I can't say enough about him as a player and a person,” Vrabel said. “We talked about his technique and how he has improved on that. That continues to help him. This team means a lot to him. We need Jeff to help us perform.”

Some players might enjoy sitting out the daily grind of practice and only suiting up for the games.

That’s not the case for Simmons, who feels like his absence from the practice field has hampered his performance in the last two contests.

“Practicing makes a big difference,” Simmons said. “I’ve been playing this game for 20 years, and I mean I think the timing is everything. When you go out there and you’re not being able to get the type of run fits or be able to get your feet on the ground with your pass-rushing moves, whatever it may be, I think that always plays a part.

“(You) start the game a little slow. The last two weeks I feel like I have (started slow) – first series, second series, whatever it may be. I go out there and try to get a feel for it.”

Since playing his first game in October of 2019, Simmons has only missed two contests. One was a meaningless contest against the Saints near the end of his rookie season, when a number of starters sat out. The other was a 2020 game against Buffalo when Simmons was on the COVID-19 list.

So missing a game due to injury would be a first.

“I think it’s just one of those things (where) I have to get it healthier, especially with it being a long season,” Simmons said. “I want it to feel better for sure. That’s why I say just take it day by day.”