Simmons: 'Can't No One Block Me One-on-One'

Jeffery Simmons’ play this season has earned him rave reviews from his teammates and extra attention from opposing offenses. The latter makes perfect sense to the Tennessee Titans’ second-year defensive tackle.

“My mindset is that can’t no one block me one-on-one,” Simmons said Wednesday. “… That’s just how I approach this game.

“Even when I have two guys on me, I still want to make the play.”

Simmons has found success this season regardless of how offenses opted to deal with him.

Against Cleveland recently, he recorded a career-high seven tackles and helped hold the Browns’ rushing attack – one of the NFL’s best – to 118 yards, its fewest in the last five games. A week later, Jacksonville double-teamed him all-day. In that game, he was held to

one tackle but still was confident that he did his part.

“If there is one guy on me, I will make the play,” Simmons said. “I will not be blocked one-on-one. The team is going to have to put two guys on me. … And it showed this weekend. I take pride in that.”

The most important thing, as he sees it, is win every down.

His gravity on the defensive line opens up opportunities for his teammates to go and make the necessary plays to win football games. If he is double-teamed, that just means someone else is free to make the play, and he is just as happy about that as if he makes the play himself.

“Simmons loves football,” Titans center Ben Jones said. “He plays harder every day, and practices just like he plays. I’m just glad he’s on our team.”

Simmons’ mentality to “win every down” has propelled him to a productive second season in

Tennessee. In 12 games played, the 2019 first-round pick has tallied 45 tackles, three sacks and a forced fumble. He is also second on the defense with three sacks and 14 quarterback pressures.

“Even if it’s not the run, I want to affect passing downs,” he said. “I want to affect the quarterback and get inside the pocket.”

This week’s opponent, the Detroit Lions, has allowed 37 sacks. Only six teams have seen their quarterback go down more often. The Lions also have a middle-of-the-road rushing attack.

With a victory, the Titans will have their highest win total in more than a decade and possibly will secure their third playoff berth in four years.

“I can’t win a game by myself,” Simmons said. “If I got two on me, someone is going to be free. If they run the ball away from me, I know I can count on my teammate to make the play.

“I know that a lot of teams are going to double me, or run the ball away from me … I am at a point right now where I want to play fast, no matter if I am getting doubled or not. I just want to do whatever I can to help this team win.”