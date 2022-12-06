Amy Adams Strunk's Statement on Firing Jon Robinson

The Tennessee Titans fired general manager Jon Robinson on Tuesday, two days after former Titans wide receiver A.J. Brown had eight receptions for 119 yards and two touchdowns against Tennessee as a member of the Philadelphia Eagles.

Robinson had been the franchise's top voice on personnel decisions since January 2016. Since then, the Titans never have had a losing record, made the playoffs four times in the last five years and are well-positioned to win a third straight division title this season.

However, questionable first-round picks like 2020 bust Isaiah Wilson (2020) and the oft-injured Caleb Farley (2021), the decision to trade Brown in April and other moves seemingly have diminished the overall talent of the roster. Of the Titans' five losses this season, all are against teams currently among the top six in their respective conference.

Here is controlling owner Amy Adams Strunk's statement on the decision, released by the team:

“Since becoming controlling owner in 2015, my goal has been to raise the standard for what is expected in all facets of our organization. I believe we have made significant progress both on and off the field through investments in leadership, personnel and new ideas. This progress includes the core of our business, the football team itself, which is regularly evaluated both by results (wins and losses) and team construction/roster building. I am proud of what we have accomplished in my eight seasons of ownership, but I believe there is more to be done and higher aspirations to be met.

"I want to thank Jon for his dedicated work to set this organization on an upward trajectory and I wish him and his family the best.”