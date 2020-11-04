SI.com
AllTitans
HomeNewsGM ReportGame DayCenter Stage+
Search

GM Jon Robinson on Vic Beasley: 'It Wasn't Good Enough'

David Boclair

NASHVILLE – Jon Robinson said he never really considered cutting outside linebacker Vic Beasley until a day or two before he made the decision.

The Tennessee Titans general manager clearly spent time thinking about what might have been and what went wrong with one of his most high-profile offseason additions. The Titans officially cut Beasley on Wednesday the one-time All-Pro outside linebacker with the Atlanta Falcons failed to register a sack in five games played.

“I’ve gone back and watched some of the Atlanta stuff over the last few weeks, and he was a guy that showed burst and he showed chase and made some disruptive plays,” Robinson said Wednesday. “Those just never manifested themselves here, and [that] was the reason why we made the move that we made.”

Beasley signed a one-year, $9.5 million free-agent deal with the Titans in May – all of it guaranteed. It included a $6 million signing bonus and a $3.5 million salary.

Before it cut its losses, the franchise got precious little return on that investment. Beasley missed the first 10 days of training camp due to an unexcused absence and one he did report, he spent the rest of the time on the non-football injury list. He did not make his Titans’ debut until Week 3 at Minnesota, and in five games he was credited with three tackles, one forced fumble, no sacks and one tackle for loss.

“I thought in practice he was coming along,” Robinson said. “There were practices where it was like we were turning the corner. It was a new defense a new team and he was working to figure all that out.

“And the when we got to the games, it wasn’t that the effort wasn’t there, the production wasn’t there. So, that’s what we’re all judged by in this business is performance and at the end of the day, it wasn’t good enough.”

Robinson said the Titans were not the only team interested in the eighth overall pick of the 2015 NFL Draft who was a Pro Bowler and All-Pro in his second NFL season, when Atlanta went to the Super Bowl.

In recent years, though, questions about Beasley’s desire and effort became common. His time with the Titans did nothing to quiet them.

“He was a player with really good measurables. He was fast. He was, obviously, a high draft pick. He was productive at pressuring and sacking the quarterback at Atlanta. And that a fresh start and the system that we were going to play him in, a head coach that had played the position and could teach him maybe some new tricks of the trade that all that might manifest itself into him really blossoming in our system. Unfortunately, that did not work.

“… And it’s frustrating for me that it didn’t work out. At the end of the day, that’s on me that it didn’t work out. But we made the decision that we made, and we’re moving on.”

THANKS FOR READING ALL TITANS
Register today for free or log in to access this premium article.
Comments

News

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

Wednesday Injury Report: Humphries (Not Surprisingly) Still In Concussion Protocol

Wide receiver was injured during Sunday's loss to Cincinnati.

David Boclair

A Look at Options to Fill Vic Beasley's Spot

The practice squad and free agency each offer possibilities for Tennessee to try again to beef up its pass rush.

Mike Hogan

Titans Have Seen Enough Of Beasley

Franchise officials announce that the outside linebacker with zero sacks will be released Wednesday.

David Boclair

After Two Losses, Two Lose Their Jobs

Long-time long snapper Beau Brinkley and free agent cornerback Johnathan Joseph cut as franchise officials try to address recent issues.

Mike Hogan

Loss to Bengals Meant Big Day for Sportsbooks in Tennessee

Sunday was the first day of legalized sports betting in the state, and a lot of the action was on the Titans.

David Boclair

Titans' Struggles Have Not Slowed Henry's Pursuit of Another Rushing Title

The 2019 champ posted his league-leading fourth 100-yard game of the season in Sunday's loss to Cincinnati.

Mike Hogan

Second-Year Defensive Lineman Released

Isaiah Mack was a longshot to make the roster in 2019 but lost his spot when the Titans made a trade Monday.

David Boclair

Brett Kern Injured, Could Miss Games

Coach Mike Vrabel says the Pro Bowl, All-Pro punter will be evaluated throughout the week.

David Boclair

Titans Add Defensive Back in Trade

Desmond King, an All-Pro in 2018, can play safety or cornerback and contribute as a return man.

David Boclair

A Former Titans Linebacker Goes From Worst to First

Avery Williamson is traded by the winless New York Jets to the undefeated Pittsburgh Steelers.

David Boclair