Titans Mourn Passing of Former D-Lineman Josh Evans

Josh Evans, a key member of the defense on the Tennessee Titans’ lone Super Bowl team, passed away Thursday after a lengthy battle with cancer. He was 48.

Initially, tumors were discovered on his kidneys, gall bladder, intestines and pancreas in January 2019. Treatment provided short-term relief, but Evans was admitted to an Atlanta cancer center in June 2020 when it was discovered the disease had spread to his spine and liver.

"I am so sad to hear that our Titans family lost Josh Evans today,” controlling owner Amy Adams Strunk said in a statement released by the team. “His fight against cancer was one of courage and strength and his teammates were by his side encouraging him throughout that fight. We will remember his big personality and even bigger smile. We send our condolences to his family and friends in this difficult time."

Evans, a defensive tackle, played 94 games in a nine-year NFL career, the first seven of which (including a full-season NFL suspension) he spent with the Oilers/Titans. At 6-foot-2, 275 pounds, he was undersized for the position but overcame that with a relentlessly competitive approach.

"Rest in paradise Big Homie," former Titans wide receiver Kevin Dyson wrote on Twitter.

He was undrafted out of Alabama-Birmingham in 1995 and initially signed with the Dallas Cowboys. After being cut, he signed with the then-Houston Oilers and was on his way. Following three seasons as a part-time player, he became a starter in 1998.

Few players had more of an impact during the 1999 playoff run that led to the franchise’s only Super Bowl appearance. He had a sack in the wild card victory over Buffalo and a half a sack for a safety in the AFC Championship victory at Jacksonville. He was credited with three tackles in the Super Bowl XXXIV loss to the St. Louis Rams.

"I played in a Super Bowl and had a great game,” Evans said in a press release when he retired. “That was a dream of mine since I could remember dreaming. I was blessed enough to experience that. There's 100 million people growing up wishing to experience something like that, and fortunately for me, I got that chance."

After Tennessee, he played three seasons with the New York Jets (2002-04) before he retired. He ended his career with 21 1/2 sacks and five fumble recoveries.

UAB inducted him into its athletics Hall of Fame last fall.

Funeral arrangements have not been finalized, according to the Titans.