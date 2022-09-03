Skip to main content
A Rundown of Josh Gordon's Suspension History

Jamie Sabau/USA Today Sports

A Rundown of Josh Gordon's Suspension History

Off-the-field issues caused the wide receiver to miss three full NFL seasons and parts of five others.

Josh Gordon has reached an age – 31 years – that suggests a certain maturity and an ability to move beyond youthful indiscretions.

It is also an age for many NFL players when their most productive days are behind them.

The Tennessee Titans hope only one of those is true in this case.

They signed Gordon, a veteran and oft-disciplined wide receiver, to their practice squad Thursday with the hope that he could add something to their passing game. For most of his career has been a big-play threat who has averaged 17 yards per reception and has scored one touchdown for every 12 passes he has caught.

It is possible that Gordon could be in uniform as soon as the 2022 season-opener against the New York Giants on Nov. 11, either as a gameday addition from the practice squad or because shows enough in his first full week of practice that he gets signed to the active roster. After all, only one wide receiver currently on the active roster (Robert Woods) has caught 40 or more passes in an NFL season.

There is also a chance, though, that he could be gone at any moment. Gordon has been suspended multiple times during an NFL career that dates back to 2012, when he was a second-round pick by Cleveland in the supplemental draft.

His most recent suspension was a little more than a year ago, and it was an indefinite one as was the case with several others. Off-the-field issues caused him to miss all of three seasons (2015, 2016, 2020) and parts of five others.

His next misstep – if it happens – likely would mean the end of his NFL career.

Here is a rundown of Gordon’s disciplinary issues with the NFL:

Scroll to Continue

Read More

• June 7, 2013: Suspended two games for violation of the NFL’s substance-abuse policy and misses Cleveland’s first two games of the regular season.

• Aug. 27, 2014: Suspended for a full season (later reduced to 10 games) for another violation of the NFL’s substance-abuse policy. A little more than a month earlier, he was arrested in North Carolina for speeding and found to have a blood-alcohol of .09, above the legal limit.

• Feb. 3, 2015: Suspended for a full season for another violation of the NFL’s substance-abuse policy (he missed the entire season). A week earlier, he tested positive for alcohol use.

• April 12, 2016: His petition for reinstatement is denied because of a failed drug test. The petition is approved three months later, but he enters rehab in September and ultimately misses a second straight season.

• Dec. 20, 2018: Suspended indefinitely for another violation of the NFL’s substance-abuse policy. Now with the New England, he is not available for the postseason, which ends with a Patriots victory in Super Bowl LIII.

• Dec. 16, 2019: Suspended indefinitely for violation of the NFL’s policies on performance-enhancing substances and substances of abuse. Now with Seattle, he misses the final two games of the season as well as all of 2020.

• Jan. 15, 2021: Suspended indefinitely for violation of the terms of his latest reinstatement, which had been approved six weeks earlier.

Gordon eventually was allowed back in the NFL last season.

He signed with Kansas City as a member of the practice squad in late September and was added to the active roster a little more than a week later. Gordon finished with just five receptions for 32 yards but notably played in the Chiefs’ final 12 games, his longest run of uninterrupted action since he returned from his first suspension and played the final 14 games of 2013 for Cleveland.

The Titans have given him the opportunity to continue that run. The rest is up to him.

In This Article (1)

Tennessee Titans
Tennessee Titans

Tennessee Titans punter Brett Kern (6) after the game against the Chicago Bears at Nissan Stadium.
News

Titans Keep the Faith Following Kern's Departure

By David Boclair
Tennessee Titans players take the field during player introductions before the game against the Houston Texans at Nissan Stadium.
News

Record-Setting '21 Roster: Where are They Now?

By John Glennon
Pittsburgh Steelers linebacker Derrek Tuszka (48) at Lambeau Field.
GM Report

Landry's Spot Filled by Waiver Claim

By David Boclair
Tennessee Titans offensive tackle Dillon Radunz (75) before individual drills during training camp at Saint Thomas Sports Park.
News

Radunz Still Trying to Find His Place

By David Boclair
Tennessee Titans linebacker Harold Landry (58) heads to the field for warm ups before facing the Saints at Nissan Stadium Sunday, Nov. 14, 2021 in Nashville, Tenn.
News

Landry Sustains Major Injury

By David Boclair
Tennessee Titans running back Derrick Henry (22) warms up during a training camp practice at Ascension Saint Thomas Sports Park Monday, Aug. 22, 2022, in Nashville, Tenn.
GM Report

Henry's Reworked Deal Provides Cap Relief

By David Boclair
New England Patriots wide receiver Josh Gordon (10) warms up before playing the Pittsburgh Steelers at Heinz Field.
GM Report

Josh Gordon Added to Practice Squad

By John Glennon
Arizona Cardinals running back Eno Benjamin (26) runs the ball against Tennessee Titans cornerback Tre Avery (23) during the first quarter of a preseason game at Nissan Stadium.
News

A Day Tre Avery Won't Forget

By John Glennon