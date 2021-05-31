SI's Breer Says Titans 'Make The Most Sense' for Julio Jones

Tuesday is a big day in the Julio Jones saga.

Beginning June 1, the Atlanta Falcons can lessen the immediate dead money impact of the expected trade that will end the veteran wide receiver’s 10-year tenure with that franchise. So, all the speculation and off-the-record reporting that has taken place in recent weeks will only intensify until the week is done.

SI.com senior writer Albert Breer wrote Monday in his latest MMQB column that he sees the Tennessee Titans as the most likely destination for Jones.

From Breer:

GM Jon Robinson has been unafraid to trade for veteran players in the past (Jadeveon Clowney was a good example), and the departure of Corey Davis and Jonnu Smith to the AFC East leaves a void that Jones could very easily fill. Also, while the Titans are sitting at around $4 million in cap space, Ryan Tannehill has a sizable base for 2021 ($24.5 million), over $23 million of which could swiftly be converted into a signing bonus to create room for Jones. Here’s the other thing—Tennessee’s core is in a window to contend now. Ryan Tannehill turns 33 in July. Taylor Lewan, returning from an ACL, will be 30 then. Kevin Byard will be 28 on opening day, and Derrick Henry is 27 and piling up mileage on his legs.

Jones is 32 and is fresh off a season in which injuries limited him to nine games played. He has three years remaining on his current contract, which peaks with a base salary of $15.3 million this season. He has averaged 85 receptions per season for his career and three times has topped 100.

In the history of the franchise, the Titans/Oilers have had just six different players catch more than 85 passes in a season and two who have hit 100 (one was during AFL days).

As June 1 draws nearer, the belief is that the Falcons will relent on their demand of a first-round pick for Jones and accept some team’s offer of a second-round pick. Breer believes Tennessee should be that team.

