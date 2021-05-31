Sports Illustrated home
SI's Breer Says Titans 'Make The Most Sense' for Julio Jones

Restructuring Ryan Tannehill's contract and sending a second-round pick to Atlanta might all it takes to get a deal done.
Tuesday is a big day in the Julio Jones saga.

Beginning June 1, the Atlanta Falcons can lessen the immediate dead money impact of the expected trade that will end the veteran wide receiver’s 10-year tenure with that franchise. So, all the speculation and off-the-record reporting that has taken place in recent weeks will only intensify until the week is done.

SI.com senior writer Albert Breer wrote Monday in his latest MMQB column that he sees the Tennessee Titans as the most likely destination for Jones.

From Breer:

GM Jon Robinson has been unafraid to trade for veteran players in the past (Jadeveon Clowney was a good example), and the departure of Corey Davis and Jonnu Smith to the AFC East leaves a void that Jones could very easily fill. Also, while the Titans are sitting at around $4 million in cap space, Ryan Tannehill has a sizable base for 2021 ($24.5 million), over $23 million of which could swiftly be converted into a signing bonus to create room for Jones. Here’s the other thing—Tennessee’s core is in a window to contend now. Ryan Tannehill turns 33 in July. Taylor Lewan, returning from an ACL, will be 30 then. Kevin Byard will be 28 on opening day, and Derrick Henry is 27 and piling up mileage on his legs.

Jones is 32 and is fresh off a season in which injuries limited him to nine games played. He has three years remaining on his current contract, which peaks with a base salary of $15.3 million this season. He has averaged 85 receptions per season for his career and three times has topped 100.

In the history of the franchise, the Titans/Oilers have had just six different players catch more than 85 passes in a season and two who have hit 100 (one was during AFL days).

As June 1 draws nearer, the belief is that the Falcons will relent on their demand of a first-round pick for Jones and accept some team’s offer of a second-round pick. Breer believes Tennessee should be that team.

From Breer:

They had to lop some guys off for cap reasons this offseason. Getting Jones would be a creative way to make up for it, and give the current group a better chance to make a title run. If you believe you can do it, are you willing to mortgage $15 million in cap spending (off Tannehill’s deal) into 2022 and ’23 (when you should be cap healthier) and fork over what might be the 60th pick in the draft, and maybe another mid-round pick for Jones? If I’m Robinson and [coach Mike] Vrabel, the idea of that would be tempting. Especially with other AFC contenders Baltimore and New England at least coming off as tepid on the idea of spending too much on Jones.

