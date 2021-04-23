Kevin Dyson Becomes a High School Principal

The former Tennessee Titans wide receiver spent the last two years in charge of an elementary school.

Kevin Dyson, one of the principal performers of the Tennessee Titans’ most memorable playoff runs, is now a high school principal.

Williamson County Schools in suburban Nashville named Dyson principal at Centennial High School, one of 10 high schools in the district, Thursday. The 45-year-old who holds a doctorate Leadership and Practical Practice spent the past two years as an elementary school principal after six years as assistant principal at another of the district’s high schools.

“Dr. Dyson is a natural leader who will bring a high level of energy and enthusiasm to Centennial High," superintendent Jason Golden said in a release. "He has great expectations for CHS, and I know he will work hard to build on the current successes of students and staff."

Dyson was a first-round selection (16th overall) by the then-Tennessee Oilers in 1998, the first season after the franchise relocated from Houston.

In 1999, he scored on a 75-yard kickoff return with three seconds remaining in a 22-16 victory over the Buffalo Bills in a wild card playoff game. The play and the game came to be known as the Music City Miracle. Three weeks later, Dyson was tackled one yard short of a touchdown of the final play of Super Bowl XXXIV, which Tennessee lost 23-16 to the St. Louis Rams.

In five seasons with the Oilers/Titans, he caught 176 passes for 2,310 yards and 18 touchdowns. He played one game for the Carolina Panthers in 2003 before he retired.

"I am honored to have the opportunity to lead a great school like Centennial High and reassert myself into the community where I have much familiarity and admiration," said Dyson. "In collaboration with the excellent staff and community at CHS, we will continue to expand on the solid foundation established, build upon previous successes, and propel Centennial to the forefront of the state in academics, the arts and athletics. From my vantage point, there is nothing we can't accomplish together."

He is scheduled to begin his new job July 1.