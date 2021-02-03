Former Titans Great to Join Division Rival's Coaching Staff

Kevin Mawae, one of 11 former Tennessee Titans enshrined in the Pro Football Hall of Fame, will be on an opposite sideline this fall.

The Indianapolis Colts plan to hire Mawae as an assistant offensive line coach, according to multiple reports Wednesday. He will work with a unit that includes All-Pro left guard Quenton Nelson and Pro Bowl center Ryan Kelly, among others.

Mawae, who turned 50 last month, has spent most of the past three seasons as an offensive analyst at Arizona State University with a short stint as interim tight ends coach in 2019. He also spent one season as an assistant offensive line coach with the Chicago Bears (2016).

A second-round pick by Seattle in 1994, Mawae capped his 16-year NFL career with four seasons as Tennessee’s starting center. From 2006-09, he played 61 out of a possible 64 games, made the last two of his eight Pro Bowl appearances (2008, 09) and was a central figure for a unit that paved the way for running back Chris Johnson to become the league’s sixth 2,000-yard rusher (2,006 yards in 2009).

Before he signed with the Titans, Mawae spent four seasons with the Seahawks (1994-97) and eight with the New York Jets (1998-05). He was an NFL All-Rookie selection in 1994, a three-time first-team All-Pro (1999, 2001, 2008) and a member of the Pro Football Hall of Fame’s team of the decade for the 2000s.

Mawae was inducted in the Hall of Fame as part of the Class of 2019. He is the only franchise’s only Hall of Famer who did not play all or part of his career with the Houston Oilers.