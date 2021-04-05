NewsGM ReportGame DayCenter Stage+SI.com
Search

Vrabel Figures on Much More From Fulton

Injury cost cornerback playing and practice time as a rookie, but he will be a big part of the secondary in his second year.
Author:
Updated:
Original:

None of the Tennessee Titans position groups will look more different this season than the secondary.

The part of the roster underwent significant retooling after the Titans finished in the bottom fourth of the league against the pass in 2020. Franchise officials cut several veteran contributors from the last few seasons in March, including a pair of cornerbacks, Malcolm Butler and Adoree’ Jackson, and safety Kenny Vaccaro.

While Tennessee could still add players in free agency and in the upcoming draft, they signed veteran cornerbacks Janoris Jenkins and Kevin Johnson in free agency.

Young players will also be tasked with taking on larger roles. One is Kristian Fulton, who enters his second season in the league after an up-and-down rookie season that included injury setbacks.

Monday afternoon, during a virtual press conference, coach Mike Vrabel said he expects Fulton to take a big step forward this season.

“Kristian got injured and didn’t get a chance to really compete there early on. He lost a lot of valuable reps,” Vrabel said. “He got to play for us a little bit late. So, this will be an important offseason for him, both physically and mentally.

“By all accounts, I think he’s ready to do that.”

The 2020 second-round pick by way of LSU played in five of the Titans’ first six contests as a rookie and made two starts before he landed on injured reserve after suffering a knee injury in Week 7.

Fulton recorded his first career interception in a Week 2 victory over the Jacksonville Jaguars, returning the tipped pass 44 yards. He also made 13 tackles and defended one pass in those appearances.

He returned to action in Week 17, the final game of the season, and played 16 defensive snaps while making one tackle. He played far less (six snaps) in the Titans lone postseason contest against the Baltimore Ravens.

It’s not yet clear what Fulton’s role in the secondary will be this season. But the 22-year-old has experience playing both outside and slot corner positions. He played a good amount at both while in college and received reps in the slot last season.

Cornerback will not be the only position in the secondary at which a younger player fills a void. Safety Amani Hooker effectively replaces Vaccaro, who started 42 games for the Titans at that position over the last three seasons.

A fourth-round pick in 2019, Hooker gained valuable experience last season, starting three games while playing more than 95 percent of defensive snaps in each when Vaccaro missed time due to a concussion.

Overall, though, Hooker played less than 35 percent of defensive snaps in nine games. He still finished tied for the team lead in interceptions (four) and second in passes defended (eight). He made 51 tackles in all, including 35 solo stops.

“There will be some new faces in there, like a lot of other teams,” Vrabel said. “We will have to get the guys that we have coached up in what we’re trying to do this year.”

Tennessee Titans cornerback Kristian Fulton (26) pulls in a catch during practice at Saint Thomas Sports Park Thursday, Sept. 3, 2020 Nashville, Tenn.
News

Vrabel Figures on Much More From Fulton

Pittsburgh Steelers outside linebacker Bud Dupree (48) after a defensive stop against the Tennessee Titans at Nissan Stadium.
News

Dupree Expects to be Postseason Difference-Maker

Tennessee Titans inside linebacker Jayon Brown (55) after a defensive stop against the Pittsburgh Steelers at Nissan Stadium.
News

Titans Used 'Desperate' Tactic to Re-Sign Brown

Tennessee Titans offensive tackle Dennis Kelly (71) before the game against the Denver Broncos at Empower Field at Mile High.
News

Dennis Kelly 'Grateful of My Time' With Titans

The Tennessee Titans take the field before their game against the Baltimore Ravens to start in Nashville on January 10, 2021.
News

Last Year's Roster Continuity a Distant Memory

Tennessee Titans quarterback Ryan Tannehill (17) and Tennessee Titans running back Derrick Henry (22) before the game against the Pittsburgh Steelers at Nissan Stadium.
News

Teammates Try to Match Henry's Epic Push-Ups

Tennessee Titans running back Derrick Henry (22) runs with the ball during the second quarter against the Houston Texans at NRG Stadium.
News

What 17th Game Might Mean to Derrick Henry's Workload

Tennessee Titans cornerback Malcolm Butler (21) warms up before the game against the Buffalo Bills at Nissan Stadium.
News

Butler on Being Released: 'Surprised But ... Wasn't'

American wide receiver Kadarius Toney of Florida (1) drills during National team practice during the 2021 Senior Bowl week.
News

Mock Draft Roundup: Passing Game, Pass Defense Take Center Stage