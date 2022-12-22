Reasons for Optimism/Pessimism With Willis at QB

The third-round pick out of Liberty University likely will face the Houston Texans for a second time this season.

NASHVILLE – Malik Willis hadn’t taken meaningful game snaps for six weeks prior to last Sunday’s appearance against the Los Angeles Chargers.

But when the rookie quarterback replaced injured Ryan Tannehill in the first quarter, tight end Chig Okonkwo noticed an immediate difference in his fellow rookie.

“You could tell the way he commanded the huddle was a lot different than when he did back against the Texans and Chiefs,” Okonkwo said, referencing Willis’ previous two NFL starts. “It seems like he felt a lot more comfortable and a lot more confident as well. He’s obviously a lot smarter – the things he’s learned, and he’s got more of a feel for the game.”

Willis wasn’t in the game long, completing three of four passes for 20 yards and running once for eight yards, before Tannehill returned to the contest.

But it appears increasingly likely he’ll be called on again to start Sunday against Houston – and perhaps beyond as well. Tannehill’s injured ankle has not allowed him to practice this week, and paulkuharsky.com reported the veteran quarterback is “very likely done for the season.” The Titans on Wednesday signed an additional quarterback – Josh Dobbs – to the team’s 53-man roster.

So what should the Titans expect this time around from Willis, who went 1-1 in his first two starts, completing 11 of 26 passes for 135 yards and one interception?

Here are four reasons to feel optimistic about what Willis – a third-round pick last April – will bring to the table against the Texans, as well as a couple causes for concern:

Four Reasons for Optimsim

• More Weapons – Willis didn’t have first-round pick Treylon Burks to throw to in either of his two starts this season, as Burks was dealing with turf toe. Assuming Burks clears concussion protocol this week (Burks was a full practice participant on Wednesday), he should provide a nice additional option for Willis. In the three weeks before Burks was hurt against Philadelphia, he’d caught 14 passes for 205 yards, averaging 14.6 yards per reception.

The Titans have also done a much better job of integrating their tight ends into the offense since the last time Willis was in the lineup. In the last four games, for instance, rookie Chig Okonkwo has 17 catches for 204 yards and a touchdown, while veteran Austin Hooper – over the last six games – has 22 receptions for 264 yards and two touchdowns. They both seem like more viable options for Willis now than in his two previous starts.

• Farther along the Learning Curve – In addition to having two NFL starts – and last Sunday’s cameo appearance – under his belt, Willis should be better simply because of what the rookie has learned over the last six weeks since starting against Kansas City.

Downing, for instance, said his conversations with Willis these days are more of a two-way dialogue – and less of a teacher-student situation.

An example:

“If we have a certain three-level pass concept, (the conversation) is, `Okay, what defender do I want you to get your eyes on and why?’” Downing said. “And that conversation is less of a teaching moment now, and more of a discussion. So that’s been fun to have over the last couple of days, just saying, `Okay, this is what we’re seeing,’ and, `Oh yeah, I saw that clip versus (the Titans’ defense).’ It’s been more of a dialogue.”

Downing said the game has slowed down for Willis, allowing him to process and communicate what he’s seeing quicker and more clearly.

“When you get to your reads faster, you don’t have to jam the ball in there or throw a fastball to try to beat coverage,” Downing said. “That’s been an area of rapid growth and I think that’s a byproduct of the work he’s put in on (scout) team against our defense, and all their disguises and looks – but also the time he’s gotten on the field offensively.”

• Familiar Foe – It’s not as if Willis lit up the Texans in his first start, as he completed six-of-10 passes (throwing just once after halftime) for 60 yards and one interception. Still, it seems like a stroke of good fortune that Willis – in what would be his third start – is already facing a team he’s prepared for and played against in the past. The Texans’ personnel and schemes won’t be brand new to Willis.

“I think that is fair (to say),” coach Mike Vrabel said. “Not only that but just the comfort level of having been out there (previously).”

Said Willis: “Yeah, my first start was against them. But that doesn’t matter too much. That was in the past. It’s about going out there and trying to prepare for this week. (The Texans) have been playing some hard games against these last few teams they’ve been playing. We just have to expect that.”

• Playing at Home – Willis’ two previous starts were both on the road – at Houston and at Kansas City – as was his brief appearance last Sunday against the Chargers.

Playing at Nissan Stadium means Willis won’t have to concern himself with things like crowd noise or silent counts when he’s calling plays at the line of scrimmage.

Two Reasons to be Nervous

• The State of the Line – Over the last three games, Tannehill was sacked 14 times – and that was before the latest spate of injuries to hit the offensive line.

On Wednesday, all five offensive line starters from last Sunday were on the injury report: Left tackle Dennis Daley (abdomen) and left guard Aaron Brewer (rib) were limited. Center Ben Jones (concussion) did not practice. Right guard Nate Davis (ankle) did not practice and right tackle Nicholas Petit-Frere (ankle) was limited.

In addition, top reserve Dillon Radunz (knee) did not practice.

It’s not out of the question that the Titans’ already patchwork offensive line might consist of Daley, Corey Levin, Brewer, Jordan Roos and Petit-Frere against the Texans on Sunday.

The inexperience and lack of continuity for that group could mean trouble for Willis.

Remember, one of Willis’ biggest issues to date is that he has a tendency to hold onto the football too long, which often leads to sacks.

In his two starts, Willis took an average of 3.6 seconds to throw, per Pro Football Focus, the longest time of any of the 38 quarterbacks who played in Weeks 8 and 9. It’s probably no coincidence he was sacked six times on just 26 drop-backs during those two contests.

One other thought on the line: If it can’t open the kind of running lanes for Derrick Henry we’re used to seeing against Houston, that could put even more pressure on Willis and the passing game.

• Familiar Foe (the flip side) – It may help Willis that he’s started and played a full game against the Texans already this season. But on the flip side, Houston coach Lovie Smith and the Texans will have a better understanding of what Willis brings to the table than they did when Willis made his first NFL start on Oct. 30.

The Texans sacked Willis three times last game on just 14 drawbacks in that earlier contest, so you can bet they’ll be coming after him again on Sunday.

Over the last two weeks, the Texans’ defense has compiled a combined three sacks and two interceptions against Dallas’ Dak Prescott and Kansas City’s Pat Mahomes.