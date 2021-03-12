Tennessee Sports Hall of Fame to Induct Titans' Play-by-Play Man

Mike Keith, the Tennessee Titans’ radio play-by-play voice since 1999, has been named a 2021 inductee into the Tennessee Sports Hall of Fame.

Keith is the ninth of this year’s inductees to be revealed. The class will consist of 11 members.

Former Titans running back Eddie George and NFL broadcaster Charles Davis – both Tennessee Sports Hall of Famers – surprised Keith with the news of his selection during a video call Thursday.

“Mike Keith is one of the NFL’s premier radio voices, and his success is due to nothing less than hard work and dedication,” Brad Willis, Executive Director of the Tennessee Sports Hall of Fame, said in a release. “Every week during the NFL season, Mike uses his voice to paint the picture for Titans fans across the region, and his signature calls have become synonymous with the Titans organization. We are excited to have him join the Class of 2021.”

Keith joined the Titans Radio Network in 1997, when it was the Tennessee Oilers Radio Network, and assumed play-by-play duties in 1999. In all, he has called more than 450 Titans games, counting the regular season, preseason and playoffs. Among the moments he has described for listeners are the Music City Miracle, the final play of Super Bowl XXXIV, Vince Young’s numerous late-game heroics during his rookie season and two running backs, Chris Johnson and Derrick Henry, reaching 2,000 yards in a single season.

He also hosts weekly radio and television programs produced by the franchise. His numerous honors include the Edward R. Murrow Award for nationwide excellence in sports reporting.

A native of Franklin, Tenn. (a Nashville suburb), he attended the University of Tennessee and worked in Knoxville for more than a decade before he joined the Titans.

"The whole thing about the Tennessee Sports Hall of Fame is you think about Wilma Rudolph, and you think about Pat Summitt, and General (Robert) Neyland and Jess Neely and Steve Spurrier and Phillip Fulmer and John Majors and Reggie White and Penny Hardaway and on and on and on," Keith told the Titans’ website. "All these people who were just legendary figures in so many different ways, and then to even think that my name is going to be among theirs, that is otherworldly. It really is phenomenally special.

"… It is just really special in a way that is hard to describe."

The Tennessee Sports Hall of Fame induction ceremony typically takes place early in the summer.