One 2021 Takeaway: More Takeaways Needed

NASHVILLE – In the final words of his postseason press conference, Tennssee Titans coach Mike Vrabel emphasized the need for team improvement in one category – forcing turnovers -- in particular.

“That to me is what is going to take you to the next level,” Vrabel said, “is being able to turn the football over.”

His statement was a little puzzling in one respect, as the Titans produced 22 takeaways in 2021 (16 interceptions, six fumble recoveries), one fewer than in 2020 when their 23 takeaways (15 interceptions, eight fumble recoveries) helped them finish with an NFL-high plus-11 turnover ratio.

The big difference in 2021 was the Titans’ giveaway problem, which was punctuated by Ryan Tannehill’s three-interception playoff game. Tennessee surrendered the football 23 times in 2021 (14 interceptions, 11 fumbles lost), compared to just 12 times (seven interceptions, five fumbles lost) in 2020.

So, what was Vrabel referencing with his comment on forcing more turnovers? Maybe a couple of things.

First, the Titans missed out on many potentially game-changing plays in the second half of the season. Opponents fumbled eight times over the last eight games (including the playoff contest), but the Titans only recovered one.

Another possibility: In 2021, the Titans made huge strides in the pass rush. They piled up 43 sacks during the regular season – and nine more in the playoff contest – after totaling a mere 19 in 2020. One might think such a big jump would also produce a big bump in fumbles produced – specifically as it relates to strip sacks of quarterbacks.

But that was definitely not the case.

The front four of Harold Landry (12 sacks), Denico Autry (nine sacks), Jeffery Simmons (8.5 sacks) and Bud Dupree (three sacks) combined for 32.5 regular-season sacks in 2021 but combined for just two forced fumbles, one each by Landry and Dupree.

“We’ve got to go out there and start getting the ball off people,” Dupree said after the season. “Start getting turnovers on sacks, getting strip sacks more. Making splash plays, I call it.

“(Guys like) me, (Simmons, Autry and Landry), and whoever else is out there on the field, getting strip sacks. When one person strips, the other person picks it up for a touchdown. Doing stuff like that makes people say, `Wow.’”

The Titans might want to do some offseason film work on top pass rushers that have also perfected the art of knocking away the football. Joey Bosa of the Los Angeles Chargers led the NFL with seven forced fumbles in 2021, followed by Arizona’s Chandler Jones (six), Pittsburgh’s T.J. Watt (five), Chicago’s Trevis Gipson (five), Chicago’s Robert Quinn (four), San Francisco’s Nick Bosa (four) and the Rams’ Aaron Donald (four).

Tennessee, meanwhile, forced just 10 fumbles in 2021. Safety Kevin Byard led the way with two, while eight teammates each had one.

So even though the Titans’ bigger turnover issues came on the offensive side of the ball, there’s still plenty of room for improvement in the takeaway department as well.

“Looking at our defense, and the things we have accomplished even without the turnovers, kind of speaks to how good we are,” Byard said. “But if we can add another element, which we’re always trying to do, we can be even better.”