Titans React to Christmas Morning Explosion in Downtown Nashville

No one was killed in the blast, which authorities are investigating as "an intentional act."
NASHVILLE – The Tennessee Titans were among the local professional sports franchises that reacted to a downtown explosion on Christmas morning.

Three people were injured, and numerous residences and businesses sustained extensive damage. All three were transported to local hospitals and none had injuries that were considered life-threatening.

There were no fatalities.

The FBI has assumed the lead in the investigation, which includes the possibility that it was a deliberate, terrorist action.

The explosion took place on 2nd Avenue, two blocks west of the Cumberland River. Normally, the area is at the heart of the city’s prominent tourist injury with restaurants, night clubs and shops on each side of the streets. Residences have increased significantly over the last decade.

Nashville Mayor John Cooper told reporters that “dozens of buildings” were damaged.

Nissan Stadium, the Titans’ homefield, sits on the east bank of the Cumberland, directly opposite the area of the blast. The NHL’s Nashville Predators and a minor league baseball team, the Nashville Sounds, also play in downtown facilities. Bridgestone Arena, the Predators’ home, is three and a half blocks to the southwest while First Horizon Park, the Sounds’ stadium, was well away from the area impacted.

According to reports, police responded to a report of a suspicious vehicle parked on the street. When officers on the scene determined that there was cause for concern, they backed off from the scene and ordered anyone in the area to evacuate.

At 6:30 a.m., an RV exploded. One officer on the scene reportedly experienced hearing loss.

The area has been closed down for the investigation.

The Titans play at Green Bay on Sunday and will conclude the regular season with a Jan. 3 contest at Houston. They have the chance to host a wild card playoff game, which would be Jan. 9 or 10.

The scene on Second Avenue North shortly after an explosion the area on Friday, Dec. 25, 2020 in Nashville, Tenn.
