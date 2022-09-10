Quotebook: Giants Players, Coaches Talk Titans

The Tennessee Titans open the 2022 NFL season against the New York Giants on Sunday at Nissan Stadium (3:25 p.m., Fox, fubo TV).

Here is a roundup of what Giants players and coaches said this week about the Titans.

On Derrick Henry …

• “He's just a really good football player. I know him as a person, too. I met him down a few times in Alabama. Got a ton of respect for him as a man and certainly as a player. He's one heck of a player. You name it, he can do it.” – coach Brian Daboll

• “I feel like he can get you in the first quarter or the fourth quarter, he's the same back at the end of the day. From the start of the game to the end of the game, that's what playing with him and seeing the play from last year watching him through a couple of games, that he had.” – cornerback Adoreé Jackson

• “He's definitely one of the guys when you're on the sideline, you're going to look up at that scoreboard to see what he's able to do because of how special of a player he is. He's been very dominant for a very long time in this league, especially last year how he was able to lead the league in rushing for five weeks after he hurt his foot – that's pretty impressive.” – running back Saquon Barkley

On Harold Landry’s injury …

• “They are going to have a guy that's in his place that I am going to have to block. That doesn't really change anything for me at all.” tackle Evan Neal

• “He's a fantastic player, and you never want to see any player get injured. He brought a lot to their defense and really was a dynamic player. And again, every team has backups. And those backups are fully capable. We respect every player we have to play against. We'll take a look at the other players that are behind him.” – Daboll

On Ryan Tannehill …

• “What he does is and what they do is they play to their strengths. And he's a very good, maybe one of the best, play-action quarterbacks in the league today. And that's just how everything fits together. … They know who they are going into it, and Tannehill can run that offense like no other.” – defensive coordinator Don “Wink” Martindale

• “He's a great player. He's got some dog in him. He can run the ball, throw the ball, he's very smart, accurate with his passing. Just an overall, I feel like a good quarterback in this league.” -- Jackson

On the Titans’ secondary …

• Kristian Fulton and Roger McCreary are good corners. So is [safety] Kevin Byard and their other starting safety, they're all good players. They've got a good defensive backfield that we've got to be ready for.” – wide receiver Darius Slayton

On Jeffery Simmons …

• “Jeff Simmons is a hell raiser. He's a really good defensive tackle. A good rusher, good player. We've got to be ready for him.” – Slayton

On Mike Vrabel …

• “It's not surprising where he is, [given] how smart he was as a player. He was extremely smart, extremely dependable, extremely tough. He kind of was one step ahead of everybody. He kind of knew what the offense was doing quite a bit. A great leader. … I can't say enough good things about him.” – Daboll

On the Titans …

• “I'm not going to lie I was shocked when they lost to the Bengals. I know those guys, I've been with those guys, guys that I've known, I was there for four years. I always want to root for the guys that I know and see them do well.” – Jackson

On the game …

• “We're all just excited to get going. It's the real thing now, obviously, we all believe that we can win and we're going to do everything that we can to come out with a win.” – wide receiver Wan’Dale Robinson