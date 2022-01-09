How Does Being No. 1 Impact Super Bowl Chances?

A year ago, the Tennessee Titans were one and done in the NFL playoffs.

This year, they are No. 1. The Titans clinched the top seed in the AFC with a 28-25 victory over the Houston Texans at NRG Stadium on Sunday. That means they get a bye through the wild card round and will play at home in the divisional round as well as – if they advance – the conference championship game.

In short, their chances to reach the Super Bowl improved dramatically.

Since the NFL expanded to 32 teams and realigned into eight divisions in 2002, more than half the No. 1 seeds from the AFC and NFC – 20 of 38 – eventually played for the Vince Lombardi Trophy. That includes at least one in seven of the last eight years and five instances in which both No. 1s met for the title. There have been just four times over that span when neither No. 1 made it to the Super Bowl.

That’s the good news.

The bad news is that only eight No. 1 seeds have won the Super Bowl over the last 19 years and more than half of those (five) were the result of the 1 vs. 1 matchups.

A rundown of the No. 1 seeds in the AFC and NFC from 2002-20:

Year AFC No. 1 NFC No. 1 Super Bowl? 2002 Oakland Philadelphia Oakland lost 2003 New England Philadelphia New England won 2004 Pittsburgh Philadelphia Philadelphia lost 2005 Indianapolis Seattle Seattle lost 2006 San Diego Chicago Chicago lost 2007 New England Dallas New England won 2008 Tennessee N.Y. Giants neither 2009 Indianapolis New Orleans Indianapolis d. New Orleans 2010 New England Atlanta neither 2011 New England Green Bay New England lost 2012 Denver Atlanta neither 2013 Denver Seattle Seattle d. Denver 2014 New England Seattle New England d. Seattle 2015 Denver Carolina Denver d. Carolina 2016 New England Dallas New England won 2017 New England Philadelphia Philadelphia d. New England 2018 Kansas City New Orleans neither 2019 Baltimore San Francisco San Francisco lost 2020 Kansas City Green Bay Kansas City lost

The Titans (12-5) tied with Kansas City for the best record in the AFC this season but claimed the top spot – and its inherent advantages – for the postseason by virtue of a head-to-head victory during the regular season, 27-3 in Week 7 at Nissan Stadium.

As a result, Tennessee is now one of five AFC teams to earn the No. 1 seed more than once in the past 20 seasons.

It also did so in 2008, when it finished with an NFL-best 13-3 record in the regular season with all three defeats in the final six weeks. Things did not work out well in the playoffs. A 13-10 loss to Baltimore in the divisional round made for a quick postseason exit.

That season’s top seed in the NFC, the New York Giants, also was one-and-done, which made it one of just two seasons among the last 20 when neither No. 1s won a playoff game. The other was 2010 (New England and Atlanta).

The Titans also were the No. 1 seed in 2000. That year they also lost to the Ravens in the divisional round.

This time they won their final three and four of the final five and climbed into the top spot a week before the finale.

Who Tennessee will face in this season’s playoff opener is yet to be determined. The bracket is re-seeded after the wild card round, which means a matchup with the lowest remaining seed after the wild card round awaits.

What is certain is the game will be at Nissan Stadium. And that the Titans have an extra week to rest and to get prepared.