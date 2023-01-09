State of Defense/Specialists as Offseason Starts

It is time for Jeffery Simmons to be paid. Zach Cunningham and Bud Dupree are among those whose futures are in question.

NASHVILLE – A seven-game losing streak to end the season and the team’s first losing record (7-10) since 2015 mean big changes are likely in store for the Tennessee Titans.

Here’s a look at the defense and specialists.

DEFENSIVE LINE

On the roster now: Jeffery Simmons, Denico Autry, Teair Tart, DeMarcus Walker, Mario Edwards, Kevin Strong, Naquan Jones, Da’Shawn Hand (IR), Sam Okuayinonu (PS), Jayden Peevy (PS), Curtis Brooks (PS).

What lies ahead: The first priority, of course, is finding a way to extend Simmons, who has one year left on his rookie contract. The two-time Pro Bowler wasn’t as impactful this season as last, but he was playing on a bum ankle for much of the season. In his first eight games (Simmons aggravated his ankle injury in his eighth game), Simmons totaled 5.5 sacks and 35 quarterback pressures, per Pro Football Focus. In his final seven games, Simmons posted 2.5 sacks and 18 quarterback pressures. Pay the man. Speaking of doling out dollars, Tart, a restricted free agent, will need a new deal following his most productive season. He’s more valuable than stats show. Walker, Edwards, Strong and Hand are all pending unrestricted free agents. The Titans might like to bring Walker back, but he will likely have other suitors after posting career highs of seven sacks, 10 tackles for loss and 32 tackles.