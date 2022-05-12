Skip to main content

Podcast: Ryan Tannehill's Issues With the Recent Past, Immediate Future

Additional subjects include the emphasis on youth in the secondary and the possibility that a veteran wide receiver can be added.

NASHVILLE – All Titans has partnered with the Bleav Podcast Network to produce Bleav In Titans. Each week, All Titans reporters John Glennon and David Boclair along with former Titans cornerback Denard Walker break down and analyze all of the latest developments with the 2020 and 2021 AFC South champions.

This week’s podcast includes a look at quarterback Ryan Tannehill’s comments about dealing with last season’s playoff loss to the Cincinnati Bnegals and his approach to working with rookie Malik Willis. Also addressed is the increasingly-youthful Titans’ secondary and the possibility of adding a free-agent wide receiver.

Here are some highlights from this week’s episode.

On Tannehill seeking out therapy to help him deal with the playoff defeat

Glennon: “I think Titans fans should like it that Ryan Tannehill cares. … I guess one option is to say, ‘Oh well, this kind of thing happens. We’ll get them next year.’ That was not the case for Ryan Tannehill. He clearly, deeply cared about the loss, about his performance. As a Titans fan, I think I would appreciate that in the quarterback.”

Scroll to Continue

Read More

On the working relationship between Tannehill and Willis

Boclair: “That’s not a position where you can say, ‘OK, we’re just going to put (Willis) in the game on first downs and let him get that sort of experience.’ … You have to be running that huddle You have to be seeing defenses – pre-snap, post-snap – and doing those sorts of things. … At some point, coaches are going to decide that this is the time.”

On the possibility of adding a free agent wide receiver

Walker: “What about Antonio Brown? … He is productive. When he steps on the field, he is one of the most electrifying talents. It’s just getting him right mentally.”

Listen to Bleav In Titans here, or find it at Apple Podcasts, Stitcher, TuneIn, Google Podcasts or Spotify. 

In This Article (1)

Tennessee Titans
Tennessee Titans

Houston Texans defensive end DeMarcus Walker (55) against the Arizona Cardinals at State Farm Stadium.
News

Report: Titans Talk to Free Agent D-Lineman

By David Boclair17 hours ago
Tennessee Titans wide receiver A.J. Brown (11) against the Miami Dolphins during the first half at Nissan Stadium.
News

A.J. Brown Bails on Nashville Football Camp

By John Glennon18 hours ago
Tennessee Titans running back Derrick Henry (22) takes the field before an NFL divisional playoff football game, Saturday, Jan. 22, 2022, at Nissan Stadium in Nashville, Tenn. Cincinnati Bengals defeated Tennessee Titans 19-16.
News

Will Henry Return to Dominance in 2022?

By John Glennon21 hours ago
Tennessee Titans center Ben Jones (60) warms up before the start of their game against the 49ers at Nissan Stadium Thursday, Dec. 23, 2021 in Nashville, Tenn.
News

Ben Jones' Championship Quest Continues

By David BoclairMay 10, 2022
Tennessee Titans offensive tackle Dennis Kelly (71) and Indianapolis Colts defensive tackle Denico Autry (96) exchange words after a play during the second half at Nissan Stadium.
News

Dennis Kelly Joins Division Rival

By David BoclairMay 10, 2022
Tennessee Titans tight end Geoff Swaim (87) makes a catch against the Miami Dolphins] during the first half at Nissan Stadium.
News

Reboot Aims to Restore Tight End Production

By John GlennonMay 9, 2022
Indianapolis Colts wide receiver Michael Pittman (11) makes his second touchdown catch in the end zone in front of Tennessee Titans cornerback Greg Mabin (30) on Sunday, Oct. 31, 2021, during a game against the Tennessee Titans at Lucas Oil Stadium in Indianapolis.
GM Report

Once Again, Cornerback Comes Back

By David BoclairMay 9, 2022
Tennessee Titans defensive end Jeffery Simmons (98) and outside linebacker Harold Landry (58) sack Buffalo Bills quarterback Josh Allen (17) during their game at Nissan Stadium Monday, Oct. 18, 2021 in Nashville, Tenn.
News

Titans to Face Bills in Early Monday Night Matchup

By David BoclairMay 9, 2022