Podcast: Ryan Tannehill's Issues With the Recent Past, Immediate Future

This week's podcast includes a look at quarterback Ryan Tannehill's comments about dealing with last season's playoff loss to the Cincinnati Bnegals and his approach to working with rookie Malik Willis. Also addressed is the increasingly-youthful Titans' secondary and the possibility of adding a free-agent wide receiver.

On Tannehill seeking out therapy to help him deal with the playoff defeat

Glennon: “I think Titans fans should like it that Ryan Tannehill cares. … I guess one option is to say, ‘Oh well, this kind of thing happens. We’ll get them next year.’ That was not the case for Ryan Tannehill. He clearly, deeply cared about the loss, about his performance. As a Titans fan, I think I would appreciate that in the quarterback.”

On the working relationship between Tannehill and Willis

Boclair: “That’s not a position where you can say, ‘OK, we’re just going to put (Willis) in the game on first downs and let him get that sort of experience.’ … You have to be running that huddle You have to be seeing defenses – pre-snap, post-snap – and doing those sorts of things. … At some point, coaches are going to decide that this is the time.”

On the possibility of adding a free agent wide receiver

Walker: “What about Antonio Brown? … He is productive. When he steps on the field, he is one of the most electrifying talents. It’s just getting him right mentally.”

